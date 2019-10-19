Many of us remember when we first started to spell words, we were admonished to spell it like it sounds. No where is this more evident than in the court records. Our ancestors had little time for school and much of what they learned was in a one room school which only advanced to the eighth grade.
Some interesting words appearing in an estate record from 1818 show how the words sounded to them.
A set of scails and waits, one pare of portmantes, magnefiing glass, pocket cumpass, l volum millrights gide, l dixanery, worming pan and a coverlid are listed in an account of sales of the personal property of Simon Hadley.
Simon Hadley was a former resident of the State of Delaware. He made his will in the presence of Harlihigh Sage, a Revolutionary War veteran, in 1818. Stephen Short was the executor of his estate. His accounting lists items sold, to whom and the amount realized for each, referred to as “neat proceeds”.
The Masonic Lodge is the topic of Donald Forquer’s program at the Historical and Genealogical Library on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. Join us to learn a bit more about this ancient fraternal organization.
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver