The hauling of goods and passengers was done, in the earliest days of our county, by means of freight wagons and stagecoach. Being the halfway point between Columbus and Chillicothe and on to Portsmouth, Circleville was a convenient stopover for passengers. Taverns and hotels became regular stops.
The line, which ran through Circleville, from Columbus to Portsmouth, was first owned by Colonel John Madeira of Chillicothe. By 1855, it was owned by two brothers from Circleville, Colonel J. A. Hawkes and Dr. W. B. Hawkes.
As time went on, improvements to their business, such as scheduling two coaches a day between Columbus and Chillicothe, required more than one hundred horses. Branch lines were established.
Nine persons could be packed inside a coach, with room on the back for baggage and mail. The driver sat outside, upon a high seat, where he managed four horses, which were driven in relays of about 10 miles. They were able to travel about eight miles an hour, including stops and changes of horses, when the going was good.
In addition to hotels in the towns along the route, there were inns placed strategically about every three miles. No driver was ever penalized for being off schedule. It was not unusual for a coach on a long haul to be many hours late.
