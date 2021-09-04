Some 27 years ago, Wallace Higgins compiled a descriptive tour of 68 places within the once-circular earthworks, which formed Circleville.
Places listed in his tour: the PrePickaway County Historical Museum, which was built in the 1840s by Dr. Edward Clarke, a dentist. It is located on the corner of Union and Scioto Streets. Next door to the museum was the childhood home of Ted Lewis, purchased by Ben Friedman, his father, in 1893. The back part of this house dates to the 1830s.
Located on South Court Street, the Brunner House existed in some form in the 1840s. George Fickardt lived there in the 1850s. It bears street number 317 South Court Street. Crossing Mound Street, you will find the Renick-May house, now occupied by Bill Stout. It dated from about 1844 and was built as a female seminary. The south wing may date from the late 1830s.
Our courthouse once sat in the center of Court (then called North and South Main Street) and East and West Main Street. It was octagonal in shape and lasted only about 30 years until the squaring of the town began.
Going back to East Mound Street, you come upon the Presbyterian Church under whose tower lies the grave of James E. Rowland who died in 1854. An earlier church stood on this site in 1826.
Turning onto South Pickaway Street is the home of Caleb Atwater, which was built in 1839. At 233 East Franklin Street is the Lyman Olds house, built by Joseph Olds in 1845. It remained in the Olds family for over 130 years. The south side of Franklin Street here marks the southern wall of the prehistoric square enclosure.
Between the years 1834 and 1870, the Keffer-Long-Bach House was constructed. The back portion was there first. It is about the center of the square enclosure. Jacob Long built the front section in the late 1860s. It is numbered 226 on East Main Street and is the home of Wallace and Carol Higgins.
The Good Shepherd Methodist Church was built in 1898. An earlier E.U.B. Church was built on this site in 1839. A newspaper called The Religious Telescope was printed there. Memorial Hall was built in the 1890s by the Grand Army of the Republic. It stands on the southwest corner of Main and Pickaway.
The tour will be continued next week.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.