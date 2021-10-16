Everts High School’s Patriotic Edition of the E.H.S. Annual for 1918 dedicated the publication to the Boys, as shown in the photo.
The superintendent that year was W.T. Trump. The school board was comprised of E.S. Neuding, G.L. Hitler, J.R. Noecker, C.F. Abernethy and C.H. May. Twenty-three seniors graduated that year, representing quality, rather than quantity
Senior statistics gave descriptions of each grad, such as dignified, mischievous, bashful, dreamy, massive and discreet. Favorite expressions ranged from, “By George,” “I’ll be hanged,” “O Stars” and “For the love of Mike.”
Graduating were 23 of Circleville’s finest. Paul E. Adkins was the class president. Senior statistics were given and included a column for each senior’s ambitions. Those ranged from interior decorator to aviator, president’s private secretary, living without work and a Red Cross nurse. Their favorite places to loaf included Kelly’s Corner, Wittich’s and at the Met.
Many poems and editorials filled the pages, but few had any patriotic ties. Advertisers included the Grand Theatre, Circleville Brooms made by M G. Goeller, Thornton’s Studio, Noecker Buick Co. and the Boggs Hotel.
A poem titled “The Pumpkin Show” seemed appropriate to end this article. “The autumn leaves are golden brown, The pumpkin show posters are all over town; The birds winging south on high, The pumpkin show is drawing nigh.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.