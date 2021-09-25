Tombstones do move around, but they need the help of the living to be moved from place to place. Some tombstones, which have been located far from the place they were meant to be, are listed here.
Found in the old N and W Freight house was the stone of Hannah Brannan who died in 1867 at the age of 20 years. It was engraved, “In live beloved, In death tormented.” Was her stone never set in the cemetery after it had been shipped and stored at the freight house? We will never know.
Found in the side yard of a home on East Mound Street, a stone in an upright position, which was engraved, “Here lies the body of Malome Ray, who was born in the year of our Lord 1782 and died the 2nd of December, 1817, aged 35 years, 3 months.”
Is it possible this person’s stone was moved from the two graveyards on the other side of Mound Street, which were located under what is now the Lutheran Church complex?
Another stone with the inscription, “Memory of __zabelle, wife of __mes Greeno__o, died Jan. 9, 1832, aged 32 years and 26 days.” This stone was found several houses from the old Lutheran Cemetery.
A tombstone was found in the garden at the Ted Lewis Museum. It was that of Evangeline, daughter of L. and S. Lutz who died Jan. 6, 1855 aged one month, nine days.
Two tombstones are now hearthstones in the William Stout house, formerly the home of William Renick. They are “Jane Sterling Boggs Renick, who died 5 Aug. 1841” and “Son of Jane and William Renick died 1855 age 28.”
A tombstone of John Crites was found on the old Cooper farm on South Perry Road. According to records, he was buried in Stumpf Cemetery. The inscription read, “John Crites died July 28, 1858, aged 54 years 11 months and 8 days.”
For whatever reason, these stones were moved, maybe more than once, but fortunately came to the attention of someone who preserved the information they contained.
For more such stories of busy bodies (and moving tombstones), Paul Mayberry’s book is an entertaining adventure into body snatching, reinterred bodies, grave torpedoes, cemeteries, private burials and unusual stones. Happy Halloween!
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.