Small hamlets soon become known by a name given to them by their pioneer residents. Prairie View and Pinch-Gut were places soon to be known as Whisler, Ohio. The change came about, when the post office was established and a new name was needed.
Henry Whisler settled in this location in 1806. His 1831 will shows his wife; one daughter, Catherine, Magdelena, Mary and Anna; and sons, Michael, John, Henry, George, Samuel and Jacob. Henry and his 10 children came from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and purchased 1,100 acres from John Shoemaker in the southwest part of the township at $5 per acre.
In its heyday, Whisler sported two stores, a post office, blacksmith shop and a church. Samuel Whisler lived on the northwest quarter of Section 32, Henry on the northeast quarter of Section 31 and John on the southeast quarter of Section 31. Whisler is located in Section 32 at the extreme northwest quarter and southwest quarter of Section 19 and southeast quarter of Section 30.
Henry’s estate papers contain a receipt from Samuel who received 66 cents for furnishing whiskey at the sale of the deceased. He also received eight dollars twelve and a half cents for preparing a coffin and shroud for his father.
Henry Wisler and his wife Anna are buried at Prairie View Cemetery. Samuel Wissler and his wife Margaret are also there, as well as Jacob Wissler and many infants and children of their descendants. Notice the difference in spellings within the family.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.