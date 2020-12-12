Derby owes its existence to the completion of the C. C. & M. Railroad through the tiny hamlet in 1884. Its founders were Robert Deyo, J. H. Allen, Seymour Renick, John Riddle, Walter Health and James L. Hall, contributors of the land for public and railroad use. Derby is located in Darby Township and is halfway between Columbus and Circleville.
Early businesses for the town included two blacksmith shops. Mack .Mitchell was the first, locating in Derby in 1884, as the railroad was completed. J. T. Smith located here the same year.
Peter Hott built a hotel and residence in 1886. The hotel contained nine rooms and advertised good rates.
Deyo and Smith sold stoves, tinware, drugs and chemicals. C. J. Smith was a medical doctor and devoted most of his time to that profession, leaving Robert Deyo with the management and running of the business. Jones & Co. came along with the completion of the railroad and dealt in grain, seed and coal.
Two general merchants in the form of Gus Yeager and G. W. and S. H. Ridgeway opened their stores, selling everything from groceries, dry goods, notions, boots and shoes to home furnishings and farm implements.
Derby’s population bloomed early to 250 persons. It still maintains the post office which opened in 1881.