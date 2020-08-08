Walnut Township has recorded records as early as March 2, 1829. At that time, the trustees were Joshua Lucas, Elijah Abbot and John Morris. Abner Bell was the constable.
The annual election for township officers was held at Jacob Shoups Schoolhouse. Overseers of the poor were Thomas Wooddell and Henry Coonrod. One entry shows that Wooddell was paid 75 cents for his services for the year 1829.
Another entry contains a notice to James L. Middleton, warning him to depart out of Walnut Township forthwith. The warrant was served by John Hedges, one of the overseers of the poor. A note under the warrant states, “The said James L. Middleton departed this life on 22 April 1833.” William Abbot at whose house Middleton died, presented his charge against the township for nine dollars for care of Middleton.
Thomas Duryea gave his bond for his performance in the office of Justice of the Peace. Grand jurors were chosen by the trustees and for 1829 were John Peninger, Abraham Christ, John Hedges, William Brown Jr., William Tallman and John East.
Township funds were sparse. In several cases after the settlement of bills, the treasurer reported $98.86 and $43.11.
An 1844 record lists the Walnut Township Militia. Those who served were over 21 and under 45 years of age.
Apprenticeships were recorded with the trustees. Newton Dunnick, aged 16, was apprenticed by his guardian, J. D. Courtright, to David Davis to learn to be a wagon, carriage and buggy maker.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.