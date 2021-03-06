George H. Fickardt wrote an article for his school yearbook in 1907 which would rival the tale of Oak Island. He made the following statement, “Long ago when this country was first settled, a pioneer lived near Darby Creek, not far from Fox. The Indians are said to have sold lead to him which they obtained from along Darby Creek. The story tells us that when these Indians came to him, they were covered with mud as if they had sought the lead in the bed or banks of the creek.
Time after time the Indians came to him and each time the pioneer tried to follow them, but always they, by one way or another, gave him the slip or lost him. Neither he nor any other white man was ever able to find out where this mine was located, but it is supposed to be, roughly speaking, between the ‘High Banks’ and the mouth of Darby. A few locate it more definitely on the farm of Mr. Smith of Fremont. If this lead mine should ever be found, it might bring a fortune to the lucky finder.”
Nothing more about this mystery can be found.
A similar story involved the mysterious visit of some American Indians at the Evans/Montelius farm near the cemetery on that land. They came, they dug up something and left. Supposition about them digging up a burial of one of their tribe, a box containing valuables and other tales have circulated for years.
There are also stories of a very large cave in the Tarlton area which had several rooms and was discovered by someone picking blackberries. Somehow, this cave has not been seen by anyone since the 1800’s, so is it fact or fiction? Is there any truth to any of these tales?
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.