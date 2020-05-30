A small book of only 23 pages is filled with historical photos of South Bloomfield and the surrounding area. Discovered while cataloging, it provided identification, which was relevant to each picture, making it unique in the world of old photographs.
Included is a picture of Ivy Glick Martin Dutoit who had a restaurant and grocery located where the Dairy Shed stood on the west side of South Walnut Street. John and Malinda Burton are shown in front of their store in Millport with part of the family, Rebecca, William and Blanche. It was dated about 1895.
The mill engine house from Samuel Campbell’s mill on Earl H. Reed’s property, near Millport, shows a structure from another time. The second schoolhouse in South Bloomfield was built at the southwest corner of South Union Street and West Second Street.
Valley View restaurant and dance club was built in 1929 by Russell E. Hoffman. The club was in operation from 1938-1942. A fire destroyed the club in Feb., 1942. It is believed to have been located near the state highway patrol station.
Dowler’s Farm Market was located on the west side of U.S. 23, just south of South Bloomfield. The farm contained 106 acres.
South Bloomfield also contained an American House Hotel at the southwest corner of West Second and Walnut Streets. It was built in 1847 and was used by stagecoach passengers. In 1970, the hotel was torn down.
Two pictures of the David Denny house show the comparison during its time in South Bloomfield and its present location in West Virginia. The staircase photo is the same in both pictures. The house was moved from where it was located, near McDonald’s north parking lot in the mid 1990’s, and became the retirement home of Raymond and Madeleine LaHaie in West Virginia.
The little volume of photographs is available for research at the Genealogy Library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.