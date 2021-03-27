In 1812, Samuel Watt conveyed a deed to Daniel Dresbach and John Ely for a tract of land and the right to build a dam across Hargus Creek. This right, together with approximately one acre of land, was recorded in our first deed book.
By 1820, an indenture (mortgage) was given by Walter Thrall to Erastus Webb, Guy W. Doan, James Bell, John B. Bentley, Joshua Folsom and Stephen Short for the sum of $175.
In 1826, a public sale was held at the courthouse door, brought by Joshua Folsom on the property of Walter Thrall. The land being sold began at the intersection of Water Alley and Pickaway Street, continuing to a post on the bank of Hargus Creek, then down the creek to a post between Jacob Zeiger and Samuel Watt where a line crosses the creek, then to a corner of Water Alley, then to the beginning containing one acre and 64 poles.
Also being sold was the “privilege of building a dam on or across the creek to the height of two feet.” Personal property which was sold at the auction included a double carding machine, one picking machine, a shearing machine and dye kettles.
The water right and the building of a dam across Hargus Creek also included the right to dig a mill race through the land of Samuel Watt to the lots described of sufficient depth to draw water from the creek.
Doan reported that there were three carding operations in Circleville, one over a turning shop built on Hargus Creek near the old Circleville Creamery in 1825-26. Old maps at the Genealogy Library show a dam across Hargus Creek at the head of Pickaway Street.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.