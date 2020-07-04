Wayne Township is located on the west side of the Scioto River and was named for General Anthony Wayne, the Indian fighter. The earliest settlement there was at Westfall, named after Abel Westfall.
In 1808, Stephen Horsey purchased a log building, which had housed the first distillery in Wayne Township. This distillery was owned and operated by Abraham Stipp and lasted only a short time.
Smith Horsey built a home on this same land, across the road from the log barn, in 1825, and it became an early inn and stagecoach stop. The 15-room home contains a drover’s room, a large entrance hall with two formal parlors and an upstairs ballroom. This home has been the residence of the Barthelmas family since 1861.
William Barthelmas, a German immigrant, came to New York in 1851. There, he worked as a stable boy. He met his future wife, Barbara Bach, when she threw out a pan of dishwater, which soaked young Barthelmas as he was passing by. Bach was also from Germany. Her sister had made her way to Pickaway County and Barbara worked to save enough money to take the canal to her home. William and Barbara were married in 1861. They had saved enough by 1868 to purchase the Horsey home in Wayne Township.
The home is still in the Barthelmas family and is beautifully preserved.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.