Just over the line into Hocking County, in downtown Laurelville stands a store that has become an anchor on the town’s square, which is really a roundabout.
White’s Hardware was originally owned by Charley White and later, Damon Pontious, and now owned by Mike Eveland. It is located at the intersection of state Route 180 and state Route 56 East.
Damon Pontious served in World War II and after getting out of the service, he worked for Mr. White who then sold the business to him upon his retirement. During the 1940’s and until after the 1950 blizzard, the post office was located in the Route 56 front side of the building. The hardware occupied the other side, as well as behind the post office.
Inside, it is rather dark with old oiled-wood floors that creak when walked on. The shelves are full of paint, sprays and hardware items of every kind. An oil coal stove used to warm the old men who gossiped there. A popular place for outside loafers was the corner on the Main Street side of the building.
After Damon retired, he sold the business to long time employee, Mike Eveland. Mike had the top floor of the building removed and lowered the roof to a one-story building. Everything inside remained the same.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.