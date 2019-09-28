I am reading a book, “Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell. In it he makes the often-remarked point that we are increasingly removed from nature. He then goes on to say that we increasingly refer to nature as “out there.” We think we are looking at nature out there when, in reality, we are looking around in nature. We want “natural” products. We shun some “manmade” products. In reality they are all natural, in nature. We can’t escape it.
We think of wilderness as really nature. We try to conserve lands that are untouched, save them from development, as if they are the only nature. He goes on to make a point that I have vaguely thought of myself, that we are all in nature, all the time. Humans are another, albeit remarkable, species of mammals in nature. Our buildings are just as much a part of nature as a bird nest or a beaver lodge. Our cities as much a part of nature as an ant colony or a prairie dog town. Nature is not just out there, not only the country or the wilderness. It is right here. We can’t escape it even though we may not be aware of it.
Think you are immune from nature? Try ignoring a sore back, swelling ankles and feet. These are natural processes at work. We increasingly live in shelters where we control the environment. Don’t like the temperature? Adjust the thermostat. Round a curve too fast while texting and roll your car? Natural processes at work. We kid ourselves that we are somehow special, that the laws of nature don’t apply to us.
What does this have to do with gardening? Gardening is an attempt to control nature, to make her behave for our purposes. This is not a bad thing necessarily. We plant what we want. We pull out plants that we don’t want (weeding). We try to grow “perfect” lawns. We use man-made chemicals indiscriminately to bend nature to our will. If we can unlearn some of these assumptions and learn to cooperate with nature in our little slice of the world, we will all be better off. We are not driving the bus we are passengers.
Things to do in the garden:
As plants die consider leaving them in the garden. If they are in the vegetable garden, pull them up. If perennials, you want their winter interest or to preserve them for overwintering pollinator eggs, larvae, pupae or cocoons. Dispose of debris in a “hot” compost heap, bury them or put them in the trash. In the butterfly garden leave the host plants as they are harboring the overwintering eggs and larvae of next year’s butterflies. Those plants that you don’t want to re-seed remove the seed heads before their seeds are scattered. Or, leave them for the birds. Clean up old fruit from around fruit trees.
If you collect, dry, and store seeds for next year, use only heirloom varieties, hybrids will not grow true. Harvest and cure winter squash and gourds if they are ready. Leave a two inch stem. Gourds should be finished with growth before you cut them from the vine, store indoors at 60 degrees.
September is the best time to plant grass seed whether you are re-seeding, patching or establishing a new lawn. If you only fertilize your lawn once a year fall is also the best time to do it. Cooler, wetter fall weather promotes good root growth and your grass will start out next spring healthier. Fertilize in September and then again around Thanksgiving. Read directions for amounts.
In those areas that are not to be fall planted, plant a cover crop or “green manure” that will be turned in in the spring. Buckwheat, annual rye, sweet clover, winter barley, wheat, soybeans, alfalfa, and hairy vetch make good green manures.
Now is the time to plant spring flowering bulbs. A good rule of thumb is to plant bulbs at a depth about three times the height of the bulb. Planting irises and peonies this fall takes advantage of the warm earth. They should be planted about two inches deep. If your peonies haven’t bloomed well because of shade from nearby competing trees, now is a good time to move them to a sunnier place in the yard.
Watch for yellowing of gladiolus leaves. Dig the corms and hang until the tops turn brown. Then store in a cool, not freezing, well ventilated basement or garage. Do the same with caladium, cannas, and dahlias when their tops turn brown. Fall is a good time to divide Lily of the Valley, primroses, peonies, day lilies, coral-bells and bleeding heart. Adding bulb food and humus will be rewarded in the spring.
You can plant onion seed now for early green onions and bulbs. Yes, onions are bulbs. You can still plant cool season vegetables. It’s not too late to start beets, carrots, kale and lettuce, maybe even bush beans! If you have row covers, or can make them, you can have these for Thanksgiving dinner. This assumes we don’t have a hard freeze. If we do, prepare to cover the plants. Order garlic bulbs now for planting later.
Now is a good time to test your soil. The called for amendments will have time to work their way into the soil and be available to the plants for the next growing season. Information on soil testing is available at the OSU Extension Office 740-474-7534.
Written and submitted by Paul Hang to be published in The Circleville Herald.