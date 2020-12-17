Meteorological winter begins December 1st. We had our first serious snowfall on the 1st. Serious because it required cleaning off the car but not so serious I had to shovel the driveway. Astronomical winter begins December 21, when the winter solstice occurs. On that day the sun appears to be standing still on its daily journey to the southern horizon. It is the shortest day and the longest night. The old saying “It’s always darkest before the dawn” applies. The next day an astronomical dawn arrives as the day begins with a tiny bit more sunshine, or at least a tiny bit more light.
Why is an astronomical event of any consequence to a gardener? Other than psychological, how could an event in December mean anything to a gardener? First, I think gardeners share a trait with our ancestors who were much more connected and attuned to the land and what it provides. Dates, or more importantly events, mark passages, serve as reminders, signal to begin a task or to prepare for something.
Today it seems dates and events are all about commerce: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. If the date or event doesn’t name a commercial it certainly stands for one. Christmas for gifts, New Years for libations and party snacks, Presidents’ Day for sales, Valentine’s Day for roses and chocolates, you get the drift. These are artificially designated dates and, although they signify events, the date has no connection to the event.
December 21, some years December 22nd, is an artificial way for us to know when to expect the Winter Solstice, when the event will occur. It was, and is, a time for celebration. After losing the light the light returns, however so gradually and slowly. Light is essential for plant growth. Losing the light ended our garden season (at least for some). The return of light is cause for hope; hope that we will once more have a chance to garden again, even if not right away.
For our ancestors the winter solstice signaled that the earth, given enough light, would once again renew its miraculous ability to germinate seeds, sprout buried and dormant roots, tubers, corms and bulbs. We would have food, medicines and beauty once again. Although the Spring Equinox (usually March 21st) should be, agriculturally speaking, New Year’s Day, the Winter Solstice should be our day of annual celebration no matter what the date. It is the dawning of spring.
Our seasons are transient. One follows another. One ends another begins. In a sense the transience is eternal. Even though December 21 is the first day of winter and is seen as a loss of flowers, color and beauty, it is also the dawn of their restoration.
Looking for gift ideas for gardeners? Consider a spade, a “scuffle” hoe, a soil knife, other tools, gloves, boots, books. Happy shopping!
Things to do in the garden:
Thankfully, there are not too many things to do IN the garden as much as there are things to do ABOUT the garden. If you haven’t already done so, clean up crop debris. Get the vegetable garden ready for spring.
On nice days wander about your place and notice how some plants continue to develop. If the local temperature reaches 50 degrees they grow, only to cease when the temperature falls. Those bitter cress weeds are small now. I find them in between the bricks of my walk. They and ground ivy in the beds and in the lawn are trying to gain a foothold now while they have little competition. The biennial mullein with its fuzzy lamb’s ear-like leaves is growing flat against the earth. Rosettes of poison hemlock and teasel continue to grow. Pull them up while you have the chance or spray with an herbicide according to the directions on the label. Get them before the weather turns warm and they turn tougher.
If the ground remains open it’s still not too late to plant lilies, tulips and daffodils. You may find some bargains. Avoid the soft and shriveled ones. Check houseplants for insects. Move clay pots inside to prevent breaking. Plant native seeds directly over snow or frozen ground. Go to www.backyardhabitat.info.
Wrap young tree trunks with hardware cloth or the plastic wrap made for that purpose. Protect them from ground level to about 18 inches. This also goes for newly planted shrubs. Place fencing around them. This prevents mice, voles and rabbits from using the bark as lunch. If they girdle the plants, they will die. A little light pruning of trees and shrubs while they are dormant won’t hurt. Damaged, rubbing or simply inconvenient small branches can be removed. Never top trees in any season. When harvesting or buying firewood use only local sources less than 50 miles. This helps prevent the spread of bugs and diseases harmful to trees.
In the vegetable garden, write down and/or map where you planted what this year. This will aid in crop rotation. Bugs lay their eggs near the crops they “enjoy.” By not planting the same crops in the same place next year you will foil destructive insects and disease. Use ice melt, not rock salt, on your walks, it is harmful to plants including grass.