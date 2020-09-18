Not that season. It will be here soon enough, for adults. I am thinking of autumn, fall, harvest. For many people this is their favorite time of year. Cooler weather arrives (hopefully to stay). We can open the windows at night. Clear blue skies and fall color in the trees. Corn, melons, squash, pumpkins, we are surrounded by all kinds of fresh food. T’is the season.
When you read this the full moon of September will have already occurred. It was the Corn Moon and it doesn’t usually happen in September. The next full moon will be Oct. 1st and it garners the honor of being the Harvest Moon as it is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox (equal nights) which occurs this year on Sept. 21.
Of these astronomical occurrences only the sun has anything to do with the weather. The season is all about the weather and the light. The light (the amount of it) has been dwindling since the summer solstice in June. It is the shortened length of days that causes the change of color in the leaves of trees.
The angle of the sun determines our weather on a macro-scale. Other things like greenhouse gases and ozone, wind, moisture, cause the weather we experience on a micro daily basis. It seems to me that fall exemplifies the phenomenon of experiencing all seasons in one.
And, September starts the process. Some days remind us that fall is just around the corner, the heat of some days makes it feel that summer is still here. A gloomy chilly rainy day gives a hint of winter. A sunny cool day when things are still green and we hear a bird calling seems like spring.
It is a gift to be able to enjoy every season, all kinds of weather, natural occurrences. I have lived a good part of my life inside of my head, enjoyed the life of the mind. Gradually I have learned to be more observant of those things that happen “out there.” I do not want to get into an internal argument about sensation and its origin, as interesting as that discussion might be.
I just want to enjoy the experiences that nature affords. Gardening has taught me to notice changes. Watching plants germinate, grow, flower, fruit, go to seed and, yes die, has awakened my senses. I have a new awareness of the flow of life, its beginnings and ends. Strangely, I think it has made me more human.
It is not too late to plant. There are some ideas in the things to do in the garden section following. T’is the season.
Things to do in the garden:
As plants die consider leaving them in the garden. If they are in the vegetable garden, pull them up. If perennials, you want their winter interest or to preserve them for overwintering pollinator eggs, larvae, pupae or cocoons. Dispose of debris in a “hot” compost heap, bury them or put them in the trash.
In the butterfly garden leave the host plants as they are harboring the overwintering eggs and larvae of next year’s butterflies. Those plants that you don’t want to re-seed remove the seed heads before their seeds are scattered. Or, leave them for the birds. Clean up old fruit from around fruit trees.
If you collect, dry, and store seeds for next year, use only heirloom varieties, hybrids will not grow true. Harvest and cure winter squash and gourds if they are ready. Leave a two inch stem. Gourds should be finished with growth before you cut them from the vine, store indoors at 60 degrees.
September is the best time to plant grass seed whether you are re-seeding, patching or establishing a new lawn. If you only fertilize your lawn once a year, fall is the best time to do it. Cooler, wetter fall weather promotes good root growth and your grass will start out next spring healthier. Fertilize in September and then again around Thanksgiving. Read directions for amounts.
In those areas that are not to be fall planted, plant a cover crop or “green manure” that will be turned in in the spring. Buckwheat, annual rye, sweet clover, winter barley, wheat, soybeans, alfalfa, and hairy vetch make good green manures.
Now is the time to plant spring flowering bulbs. A good rule of thumb is to plant bulbs at a depth about three times the height of the bulb. Most spring flowering bulbs look best planted in a group not in single file. Plant in a triangle, with the point facing the viewer, for most impact. Planting irises and peonies this fall takes advantage of the warm earth. They should be planted about two inches deep. If your peonies haven’t bloomed well because of shade from nearby competing trees, now is a good time to move them to a sunnier place in the yard.
Watch for yellowing of gladiolus leaves. Dig the corms and hang until the tops turn brown. Then store in a cool, not freezing, well ventilated basement or garage. Do the same with caladium, cannas, and dahlias when their tops turn brown. Fall is a good time to divide Lily of the Valley, primroses, peonies, day lilies, coral-bells and bleeding heart. Adding bulb food and humus will be rewarded in the spring.
You can plant onion seed now for early green onions and bulbs. Yes, onions are bulbs. You can still plant cool season vegetables. It’s not too late to start beets, carrots, kale and lettuce, maybe even bush beans! If you have row covers, or can make them, you can have these for Thanksgiving dinner. This assumes we don’t have a hard freeze. If we do, prepare to cover the plants. Order garlic bulbs now for planting later.
Now is a good time to test your soil. The called for amendments will have time to work their way into the soil and be available to the plants for the next growing season. Information on soil testing is available at the OSU Extension Office 740-474-7534.
This article was written by Paul J. Hang to be published in The Circleville Herald. Hang is an OSU Extension Master Gardener. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.