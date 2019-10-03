According to quora.com, the famous voice behind Google maps is Karen Jacobsen who is an Australia-born and New York-based entertainer, singer, motivational speaker, voice-over artist, and songwriter.
Google Maps launched 13 years ago and has revolutionized the world of digital maps with more than one billion users, one of which is me! So, to say that I depend on this particular app is an understatement. I need its pinpoint accuracy... well, most of the time.
I need its lightning fast ability to plot a course for me to follow and I need it to keep me on the correct trajectory the entire time, especially when I veer off the afore mentioned course.
That’s about the time she starts correcting me. I say she because the voice in my map program, Karen Jacobsen. And let me tell ya, she can get stern! Look, a man needs coffee and bit of sustenance while traveling the roads of America’s great Midwest.
So I take an exit or two, what’s the big deal? Well, according to little the voice emanating from my smart phone, it’s a federal case! Over and over I hear... Proceed to the route! Proceed to the route! She even orders me to make a u turns! To her credit and with great appreciation I must add, she always gets me to my destination and I guess that’s what matters in the end.
When it comes to instruction and direction for life, there’s an app that helps you truly live the life God has created you to experience. Listen to what the scriptures teach us. Solomon wrote in the book of Proverbs, “Apply thine heart unto instruction, and thine ears to the words of knowledge.”
Thomas Jefferson, signer of the Declaration of Independence, Governor of Virginia, Third President of the United States said, “The practice of morality being necessary for the well-being of society, He [God] has taken care to impress its precepts so indelibly on our hearts that they shall not be effaced by the subtleties of our brain. We all agree in the obligation of the moral principles of Jesus and nowhere will they be found delivered in greater purity than in His discourses.”
The Rev. John Witherspoon, signer of the Declaration of independence, ratifier of the U.S. Constitution, President of Princeton University, wrote, “He is the best friend to American liberty who is the most sincere and active in promoting true and undefiled religion, and who sets himself with the greatest firmness to bear down profanity and immorality of every kind.”
Evangelist of years gone by, Gipsy Smith told of a man who said he had received no inspiration from the Bible although he had “gone through it several times.” “Let it go through you once,” replied Smith, “then you will tell a different story!”
In November, 1975, 75 convicts started digging a secret tunnel designed to bring them up at the other side of the wall of Saltillo Prison in northern Mexico. On April 18, 1976, guided by pure genius, they tunneled up into the nearby courtroom in which many of them had been sentenced. The surprised judges returned all 75 to jail. The scriptures remind us often that our way might not be the best way. “There is a way that seems right to a man, But its end is the way of death.”
It is the old choice which still is presented to every soul; the old crisis which reappears in every experience. Caesar or Christ, that is the question: the vast, attractive, skeptical world, with its pleasures and ambitions and its prodigal promise, or the meek, majestic, and winning figure of Him of Nazareth? The election remains for each of us. And the moment of the election, in the shaded and solemn “Valley of Decision,” will be memorable in our history, when suns for us have ceased to shine!
The road of life leads each of us in varying directions with many twists and turns. Sometimes it is difficult to discern which way we need to turn. When we find ourselves directed by the Lord to turn a certain direction, then we must obey. And that without question. John T. Spach, in Reader’s Digest writes, “When their son left for his freshman year at Duke University, his parents gave him a Bible, assuring him it would be a great help. Later, as he began sending them letters asking for money, they would write back telling him to read his Bible, citing chapter and verse.
He would reply that he was reading the Bible--but he still needed money. When he came home for a semester break, his parents told him they knew he had not been reading his Bible. How? They had tucked $10 and $20 bills by the verses they had cited in their letters.” In a world that is often offering exits that will take one off course, it’s good to know there is one that help us stay on course. Let me suggest that we proceed to the route!
