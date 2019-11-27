Today’s world is full of distractions. With the never-ending bombardment of bad news on television and social media, it is all too easy to lose sight of life’s many blessings. This Thanksgiving, I encourage you to join me in turning off those distractions, even if only for a short time, and reflecting on the many graces from this past year.
For me, I am thankful for the health and safety of my family, who inspire me every single day.
I am grateful for our military men and women, especially those spending time away from their loved ones during the holidays as they serve. I am also thankful for the many employers all across Ohio who are providing jobs for our veterans as they return to civilian life. Our service members have made incredible sacrifices for this nation, earning them our heartfelt gratitude.
Thanksgiving is an opportunity for me to express my sincerest appreciation for all my constituents, who have put their faith in me to serve them in the Ohio Senate. From Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Athens and Pickaway Counties, I want all of you to know that I will continue championing efforts that will make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family. Through our countless conversations and interactions, I have thoroughly enjoyed working for you.
More than delicious turkey and mashed potatoes, Thanksgiving is a time for us to set aside the distractions of daily life and to celebrate our many blessings with loved ones. May you and your family enjoy a safe and memorable Thanksgiving holiday.
As always, if I can ever be of assistance, please contact my office by phone at 614-466-8076 or by email at SD20@OhioSenate.gov.
Senator Schaffer represents the 20th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all or parts of Athens, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, and Pickaway counties.