We offer many online tools and services to save you time. Here are five that can make your life easier:

1. Open your own personal my Social Security account, which will enable you to request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. We’ve recently added some new features like the Retirement Calculator to make doing business with us easier than ever.

2. Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

3. You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

4. Access our publications library — we have online booklets and pamphlets (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

5. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates: Social Security Matters at blog.ssa.gov.

Please feel free to share these pages with your friends and family.

Daniel Damceski is the Staff Assistant / State Liaison for Central Ohio. You can write him c/o Social Security Administration, 200 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or via email at daniel.damceski@ssa.gov. Damceski writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments