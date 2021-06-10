The past year has been difficult for everyone, including educators and their students. Our nation’s teachers have adapted, pivoted and provided for their students in ways they had never imagined possible.
This year, we celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 through May 8, to honor all educators who prepare our children for the future.
We know that well-informed instructors can have a powerful and positive influence on their students. That’s why we created an Educator Toolkit. It’s a shareable online resource for teachers to engage students and educate them on Social Security. The toolkit includes:
• Lesson plans with objectives.
• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.
• Links to Social Security web pages.
• Talking points.
• Quiz questions and answers.
You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.
We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people. We want to help spark discussion with students about Social Security. Please share our toolkit with the educators in your communities, today!
Daniel Damceski is the Staff Assistant / State Liaison for Central Ohio. You can write him c/o Social Security Administration, 200 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or via email at daniel.damceski@ssa.gov. Damceski writes a column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.