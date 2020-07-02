It was Founding Father George Mason, who helped write the Constitution in 1787 and aided in crafting the original Constitution of Virginia back in 1776 who said, “The only way you preserve good government is by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.”
In other words, going back to fundamental principles reveals what the foundation is so that we can build properly on it. When we do in our nation, we see that America has great footing!
French writer Alexis de Tocqueville, while visiting America in 1831, wrote, "I sought for the greatness of the United States in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, her fertile fields and boundless forests — and it was not there. I sought for it in her rich mines, her vast world commerce, her public school system and in her institutions of higher learning — and it was not there. I looked for it in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution — and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great!"
Speaking of being good... or not! Christopher Bedford in the Federalist last week wrote, “In 1790, mobs looted and pillaged Paris’ treasured Notre Dame. To the revolutionaries, the cathedral symbolized everything that was wrong with France’s history and society — a history of kings, tradition and religion, and a society beset by royal injustice and systemic inequality. Over the next three years, the 12th-century church’s riches and artifacts were stripped, stolen and destroyed, their remnants hidden by the faithful and sold off by the faithless. Statues of the Virgin Mary were removed and statues to the Goddess of Liberty took their place on desecrated altars...
As the destruction of religious art unfurled, priests who did not swear allegiance to the new order and those who aided them were sentenced to death... In the Place de Louis XV, the large statue of the square’s namesake was torn down and the plaza renamed Place de la Revolution. A guillotine was raised, and the 'liberated' space would see the execution of more than 1,200 prisoners, from King Louis XVI and his wife to the executions’ ringleader himself, Maximilien Robespierre.” Interesting and a bit familiar isn’t it?
The Declaration of Independence we celebrate this week was the brave beginning of our great nation as committed and courageous men pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honors to begin this new birth of freedom.
James Madison, looking back, observed, “The real wonder is that the Constitutional Convention overcame so many difficulties. And overcome them with as much agreement was unprecedented as it was unexpected.”
Listen to this, he said, “It’s impossible for the pious man not to recognize in the Constitutional Convention a finger of that almighty hand, which was so frequently extended to us in the critical stages of the revolution.” Notice the reference to the finger of God.
George Washington wrote to his friend the Marquis de Lafayette saying, “We’ve done, as to my sentiments, with respect to the new constitution, it appears to me little short of a miracle. It demonstrates is visibly the finger of providence as any possible event in the course of human affairs can ever designate it.” Notice again, the attention to God’s obvious involvement.
In his letter to Abigail Adam, dated July 3, 1776, John Adams wrote, “The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival.
It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward, forever more.” Let’s celebrate the birth of America! Better yet, let’s put our best foot forward!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.