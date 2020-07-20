Tamera S. Greene Reid, 56, of Circleville, died 6:25 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her daughter’s residence.
She was born Dec. 30, 1963, in Circleville, Ohio, to Margaret Norris.
Surviving are daughters, Angeline Abner and Alexis Potts, both of Columbus; three grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Rebecca) Norris, of Circleville; and sisters, Sandy (Ed) Stewart, of Tennessee, Joyce (David) Bozman, Teresa Irvin, both of Chillicothe, and Robin Lane, of Williamsport.
She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Norris.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Neff officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Thursday.
