I would like to thank the Laurelville Fire Department, the sheriff’s departments, bagpipe player Tanner, Minister Sheree Cole for the great job she did, Wellman’s Funeral Home and everyone that was involved in my “twin” brother’s funeral services — Larry “Jay” Garrett.
It was a very touching and heart-warming service. Jay was on the fire department for 45 years. They retried his number at the fireman’s festival in June, gave him his helmet, coat and plaque.
They went uptown and down past the fire station when the flag was on the ladder truck, then on down past his house. Fire trucks and sheriff’s cruisers were on every corner and turn, and at the cemetery to the resting place at Pine Grove Cemetery.
For a small community, they did an awesome job. Thanks, Butch, and everyone involved with getting it together. Again, thanks to all the guys and gals for the nice job. Tanner played the bagpipe and took him to his other home.
Be proud, everyone.
”Twin” sister Letha “Kay” Garrett
South Bloomingville