As announced last week, today marks the beginning of our new publication schedule. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Circleville Herald will now be printed three days a week instead of five. With the new schedule, our customers will receive The Herald on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Although The Herald has gone down in publication days, customers will receive the same quality product with each edition. In addition, customers will still be able to access stories daily online as we will keep our readers informed with breaking news, up-to-date news and events for Pickaway County.
Please visit our website www.circlevilleherald.com, or visit our Facebook page daily.
The cost-saving measure of reducing the publication days is a direct result of the troubled time the world is facing today in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We look at this change as an opportunity to increase our online coverage, beginning with an improved website design in the upcoming months.
We care deeply about our publication and our loyal readers. The staff at The Circleville Herald would like to thank the community and our customers for their continued support during this troubled time.
The Circleville Herald has been a staple of the community since Aug. 9, 1817, serving the community for 202-plus years with stories from Circleville and surrounding communities. This will not change — we are not going anywhere.
If you need assistance to set up your online access for circlevilleherald.com, call Customer Care at 740-474-3131 ext. 1 to get a log-in that will allow you full access to the latest e-edition and website offerings any time. You can also email Customer Care at subscriptions@circlevilleherald.com.