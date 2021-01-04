Gloria Yoder, the Amish Cook, is taking a deserved Christmas break this week. She’ll return next week. But here’s a traditional New Year’s favorite recipe to share with her readers. This is something Gloria makes each New Year’s.
Wishing all of Gloria’s wonderful readers a happy and healthy 2021. The Amish Cook column will celebrate 30 years in August. Can anyone say “Wow!” to that?
Gloria’s sausage and sauerkraut
• 1 pound bulk sausage (browned)
• 1 large can or bag sauerkraut
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 1 diced onion
• 1 cup ketchup
Instructions
1. Mix all ingredients. Bake at 275 for 4-5 hours. Stir occasionally. You may want to add a little water to desired consistency.