First, a memorable moment... It was May 10, 1775 at St. Johns Church in Richmond, Virginia. It was a gathering to elect delegates to the Second Continental Congress. Those in attendance were taken by the oratory of a young Virginian by the name of Patrick Henry. Nestled in the body of his impassioned speech, we find these memorable words, “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Pastor Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg was in the audience that day and in early 1776, after preaching a message on Ecclesiastes 3:1, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” He closed his message by saying, “In the language of the Holy Writ, there is a time for all things... You are place by Providence in the post of honor, because it is the post of danger ... The eyes not only of North America and the whole British Empire, but of all Europe, are upon you. Let us be, therefore, altogether solicitous that no disorderly behavior, nothing unbecoming our characters as Americans, as citizens and Christians, be justly chargeable to us.” A memorable moment to be sure; a post of danger.
Quickly now to our moment... As long as I can remember as a Pastor in America, there has been a longing for God to call our nation back to Him. For another great awakening to sweep the land, to stir the heart of God’s people and to create a season of repentance and renewed trust in our creator bringing healing to our land.
We have prayed for this in gatherings large and small, in statewide and national settings asking the God of heaven to capture the attention of America. I think America and the world is paying attention!
I have witnessed with my very eyes leaders at the highest levels in America talking about the need for our nation to turn to and trust God. I have watched these leaders prayed over, and often pray themselves for the help and protection that Heaven affords to grace and bless our land. I have personally witnessed things in America I thought would never happen, happen as calls to prayer emanated from the Oval Office and Bible studies filled many offices at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
In the past few weeks after hearing from pastors throughout the fruited plains, I have been inspired by the sheer effectiveness, anointed creativity and live changing methods that have resulted in thousands and thousands coming to faith in Jesus Christ! As my good friend, Pastor Carter Conlon of Times Square Church in New York City, remarked, “It’s time for the church to cast the Internet on the other side of the boat!” I believe that the catch is going to be greater than the church in America has witnessed in generations!
As Pastor Muhlenberg proclaimed, the world is watching our stewardship of this “Post of Danger!” How are we doing? What should we be doing? How will history judge our effectiveness, or more importantly, our obedience with this sobering charge? I have been drawn to the life of Moses in the scriptures who though reluctant at first, stepped into a role that not only delivered a nation from bondage, but in the face of devastating plagues called a people back to the God that created them. To the beginning of blessing and promise for generations to come.
The judgment of God on the land of Egypt was coming to an end and Moses would lead a nation into a new day. What credentialed him? What made him an effective leader to a land filled fearful hearts with uncertain futures? Let’s examine what the Israelites heard and saw in Moses as he led them.
First they saw calm and not craziness. Hear his words, “And Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord.” They were terrified, Moses was calm in the face of all they were feeling and seeing with their eyes. Someone once said, “Ships don’t sink because of the water around them; ships sink because of the water that gets in them. Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down.” Stay afloat by staying calm.
Secondly, in Moses they witnessed confidence and not cowardice. David Jeremiah said recently in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Jesus doesn’t just overcome the event. He overcomes the environment where the event happens,” he explained. “In these challenging days, we cannot forget what Jesus told us in 2nd Corinthians 12:9, that His grace is sufficient for us. You will find that out during these days, if you haven’t found it out already. The sufficiency of Jesus Christ for those who have put their trust in Him will be on display everywhere.” In our moment, our post of danger if you will. May it be said of us, God gave us a mission, a post of responsibility, and we were faithful!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.