Wednesday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2019. There are 34 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mah-SKOH'-nee) and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he committed suicide in Oct. 1985.)
On this date:
In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.
In 1924, Macy's first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a "Christmas Parade" — took place in New York.
In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon (too-LOHN') to keep them out of the hands of German troops.
In 1945, General George C. Marshall was named special U.S. envoy to China by President Harry S. Truman to try to end hostilities between the Nationalists and the Communists.
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company's Renton Plant.
In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.
In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who'd resigned.
In 1998, answering 81 questions put to him three weeks earlier; President Clinton wrote the House Judiciary Committee that his testimony in the Monica Lewinsky affair was "not false and misleading."
In 1989, a bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroyed a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.
In 1999, Northern Ireland's biggest party, the Ulster Unionists, cleared the way for the speedy formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic administration.
In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida's presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation's long-count election.
In 2003, President Bush flew to Iraq under extraordinary secrecy and security to spend Thanksgiving with U.S. troops and thank them for "defending the American people from danger."
Ten years ago: Tiger Woods crashed his SUV outside his Florida mansion, sparking widespread attention to reports of unfaithfulness to his wife, Elin Nordegren. (The couple divorced the following year.) Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton announced to their friends the engagement of daughter Chelsea to longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky (mez-VIN'-skee). Space shuttle Atlantis and its seven astronauts returned from the International Space Station with a smooth touchdown.
Five years ago: Reflecting its lessening oil clout, OPEC decided to keep its output target on hold and sit out falling crude prices. Mystery writer P.D. James, 94, died in Oxford, England. Frank Yablans, 79, a former president of Paramount Pictures who presided over the release of several groundbreaking pictures such as "The Godfather," died in Los Angeles.
One year ago: Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith won a divisive runoff over Democrat Mike Espy, who had hoped to become the state’s first African-American senator since Reconstruction; Hyde-Smith survived a video-recorded remark that had been criticized as racist. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off all federal subsidies to General Motors because of its planned massive cutbacks in the U.S.
Today's Birthdays: Author Gail Sheehy is 82. Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 77. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 68. TV host Bill Nye ("Bill Nye, the Science Guy") is 64. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK'-nuhr) is 63. Caroline Kennedy is 62. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 62. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 60. Actor Michael Rispoli is 59. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 59. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 59. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 57. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 57. Actor Fisher Stevens is 56. Actress Robin Givens is 55. Actor Michael Vartan is 51. Actress Elizabeth Marvel is 50. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 49. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 48. Rapper Twista is 47. Actor Jaleel White is 43. Actor Arjay Smith is 36. Actress Alison Pill is 34. Actress Lashana Lynch (TV: "Still Star-Crossed") is 32. Actress-singer Aubrey Peeples is 26.
Thought for Today: "Man's loneliness is but his fear of life." — Eugene O'Neill, American playwright (born 1888, died this date in 1953).
* * *
Today is Thursday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2019. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
On this date:
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1861, the Confederate Congress admitted Missouri as the 12th state of the Confederacy after Missouri's disputed secession from the Union.
In 1905, Sinn Fein (shin fayn) was founded in Dublin.
In 1919, American-born Lady Astor was elected the first female member of the British Parliament.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.
In 1975, President Ford nominated Federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the U-S Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.
In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people aboard.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.
In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world's largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)
In 2004, NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol was injured, his 14-year-old son Teddy among three people killed, when a charter plane crashed during takeoff outside Montrose, Colorado.
Ten years ago: A conservative Iranian legislator warned his country might pull out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty after a U.N. resolution censuring Tehran. For a second straight day, Tiger Woods was unavailable to speak to the Florida Highway Patrol about an accident involving his SUV that sent him to the hospital with injuries.
Five years ago: French President Francois Hollande (frahn-SWAH' oh-LAWND') brought a message of hope to Guinea, where thousands of residents turned out to catch a glimpse of the first Western leader to visit a country hard hit by Ebola. Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to condemn the "barbaric violence" being committed in the name of Islam against religious minorities in Iraq and Syria as he arrived in neighboring Turkey for a visit aimed at improving interfaith ties. A gunman fired more than 100 rounds at downtown buildings in Austin, Texas, and tried to set the Mexican Consulate ablaze before he died during a confrontation with police.
One year ago: Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January. Stocks surged to their biggest gain in eight months after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed might not raise interest rates much further; the Dow soared 617 points higher. President Donald Trump told the New York Post that a pardon for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was “not off the table,” prompting critics to fear that Trump would use his executive power to protect friends and supporters caught up in the Russia probe.
Today's Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 83. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 82. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 73. Movie director Joe Dante is 72. Former "Late Show" orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 70. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 68. Actress S. Epatha (eh-PAY'-thah) Merkerson is 67. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 66. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron (kwahr-OHN') is 58. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 57. Actress Jane Sibbett is 57. Comedian Jon Stewart is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais (gar-SEHL' boh-VAY') is 53. Actor/comedian Stephnie (cq) Weir is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 51. Actress Gina Tognoni is 46. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 44. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. Actor Daniel Henney is 40. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij (bot-man-GLEESH') is 36. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 36. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 35. R&B singer Trey Songz is 35. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (marhk-ahn-dray FLOOR'-ee) is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 26.
Thought for Today: "Knowledge is proud that it knows so much; wisdom is humble that it knows no more." — William Cowper, English poet (1731-1800).