Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.