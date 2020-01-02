Wednesday, Jan. 1, the first day of leap year 2020. There are 365 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be "forever free."
On this date:
In 1785, The Daily Universal Register — which later became the Times of London — published its first issue.
In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.
In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, West Virginia, while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.
In 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.
In 1975, a jury in Washington found Nixon administration officials John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, John D. Ehrlichman and Robert C. Mardian guilty of charges related to the Watergate cover-up (Mardian's conviction for conspiracy was later overturned on appeal).
In 1979, the United States and China held celebrations in Washington and Beijing to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In 1984, the breakup of AT&T took place as the telecommunications giant was divested of its 22 Bell System companies under terms of an antitrust agreement.
In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two new countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
In 1995, the World Trade Organization (WTO) came into being, replacing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Sweden, Finland and Austria joined the European Union.
In 2005, desperate, homeless villagers on the tsunami-ravaged island of Sumatra mobbed American helicopters carrying aid as the U.S. military launched its largest operation in the region since the Vietnam War. Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, died near Daytona Beach, Florida, at age 80.
In 2009, an Israeli warplane dropped a 2,000-pound bomb on the home of one of Hamas' top five decision-makers, instantly killing him and 18 others. The U.S. formally transferred control of the Green Zone to Iraqi authorities in a pair of ceremonies that also handed back Saddam Hussein's former palace.
In 2014, the nation's first legal recreational pot shops opened in Colorado at 8 a.m. Mountain time.
Ten years ago: A suicide bomber detonated a truckload of explosives on a volleyball field in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 97 people. Fifth-ranked Florida overwhelmed No. 4 Cincinnati 51-24 in the Sugar Bowl. In the Rose Bowl, No. 8 Ohio State defeated No. 7 Oregon 26-17.
Five years ago: Mario Cuomo, 82, a leading liberal voice who served three terms as governor of New York, died just hours after his son Andrew began his second term as the state's chief executive. Actress Donna Douglas, who played the buxom tomboy Elly May Clampett on the hit 1960s sitcom "The Beverly Hillbillies," died in Baton Rouge, Louisana, at age 82.
One year ago: U.S. authorities fired tear gas across the border into Mexico during the early hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who tried to breach the border fence in Tijuana. Writing in the Washington Post, newly-elected Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said President Donald Trump’s conduct was evidence that Trump “has not risen to the mantle of the office.” Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl. Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil’s president after rising to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda.
Today's Birthdays: Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 90. Actor Frank Langella is 82. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 78. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 77. Actor Rick Hurst is 74. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 66. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 64. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62. Actress Renn Woods is 62. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer is 56. Country singer Brian Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 54. Actor Morris Chestnut is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 44. Model Elin Nordegren is 40. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 39. Actress Eden Riegel is 39. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 33. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
Thought for Today: "If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am." — Cyril Cusack, Irish actor (1910-1993).
* * *
Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2020. There are 364 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
On this date:
In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1900, U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announced the "Open Door Policy" to facilitate trade with China.
In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann went on trial in Flemington, New Jersey, on charges of kidnapping and murdering the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was found guilty, and executed.)
In 1942, the Philippine capital of Manila was captured by Japanese forces during World War II.
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its space probe Luna 1, the first manmade object to fly past the moon, its apparent intended target.
In 1965, New York Jets owner Sonny Werblin signed University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath to a contract reportedly worth $427,000.
In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.) "Singing cowboy" star Tex Ritter died in Nashville at age 68.
In 1981, police in Sheffield, England, arrested Peter Sutcliffe, who confessed to being the "Yorkshire Ripper," the serial killer of 13 women.
In 1983, the original Broadway production of the musical "Annie" closed after a run of 2,377 performances.
In 2006, a methane gas explosion at the Sago (SAY'-goh) Mine in West Virginia claimed the lives of 12 miners, but one miner, Randal McCloy, Jr., was eventually rescued. The roof of a skating rink collapsed in the German town of Bad Reichenhall (bahd RYK'-ehn-hahl), killing 15 people.
In 2018, Sen. Al Franken formally resigned from the Senate a month after the Minnesota Democrat announced his plan to leave Congress amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations. NBC News announced that Hoda Kotb (HOH'-duh KAHT'-bee) would be the co-anchor of the first two hours of the "Today" show, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, in his weekly Internet and radio address, said an al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen apparently ordered the failed Christmas Day bombing plot against a U.S. airliner. Texas Tech rallied to beat Michigan State 41-31 in a shootout at the Alamo Bowl.
Five years ago: The United States imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea, targeting the North's defense industry and spy service in an attempt to punish Pyongyang for a crippling cyberattack against Sony. California began issuing driver's licenses to immigrants who were in the country illegally. Little Jimmy Dickens, a diminutive singer-songwriter who was the oldest cast member of the Grand Ole Opry, died at age 94.
One year ago: At a closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, neither side budged on Trump’s demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, as the partial government shutdown continued through a 12th day. Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a letter to shareholders, said demand for iPhones was declining and that revenue for the last quarter of 2018 would fall well below projections. Daryl Dragon, the cap-wearing “Captain” of the singing duo Captain & Tennille, died in Arizona at the age of 76.
Today's Birthdays: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 78. TV host Jack Hanna is 73. Actress Wendy Phillips is 68. Actress Cynthia Sikes is 66. Actress Gabrielle Carteris is 59. Movie director Todd Haynes is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 57. Actress Tia Carrere is 53. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 52. Model Christy Turlington is 51. Actor Taye Diggs is 49. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is 49. Rock musician Scott Underwood is 49. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor Dax Shepard is 45. Actress Paz Vega is 44. Country musician Chris Hartman is 42. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: "Dancing with the Stars") is 42. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 39. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 39. Actress Kate Bosworth is 37. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 37. Actor Peter Gadiot is 35. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 34. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: "America's Got Talent") is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 27.
Thought for Today: "Love doesn't grow on trees like apples in Eden — it's something you have to make. And you must use your imagination too." — Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish author (1888-1957).