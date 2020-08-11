We were amazed at the number of World War II reenactors who crowded the streets and campgrounds. Camp Geronimo, in Sainte-Mère-Eglise, is one of several military encampments in the area.
Reenactors pitch their tents a week or so before D-Day and stay until after all the festivities have ended. I wish now that we had taken the time to wander through one of the military camps to see how they were roughing it.
It seems as if everybody and his brother in Europe owns a ’40s-era US jeep, half-track, ambulance, troop truck, tank, motorcycle — you name it. All the flotsam and jetsam that was left behind after the war is there to see in all its polished, well-maintained glory.
We saw reenactors of all nationalities wearing US WWII uniforms, from privates to General Patton — in riding breeches and swagger stick! Several men, dressed as Pathfinders, even had mohawks. Women wearing ’40s-era dresses or WAC uniforms rolled up their hair à la Andrews Sisters, and big band music played everywhere.
We wondered if the presence of the reenactors detracted from the many bonafide soldiers and veterans, but the veterans themselves seemed to enjoy it immensely. We heard more than one reenactor marveling that WWII veterans wanted to have a photo taken with them! It must have brought back some good memories.
Just before we left home, we learned about a Commercial Point tie to Normandy. Jackie Writsel’s brother-in-law, Robert Wright, a medic in the 101st Airborne, parachuted into Normandy on D-Day. Jackie told us that he and a fellow medic set up a first aid station in a 12th century church in the village of Angoville-au-Plain, seven miles from Sainte-Mère-Eglise.
For three days, the two of them treated 80 wounded soldiers, regardless of which side they were on, and one local child. The village changed hands several times, but the Germans let them alone, knowing that German soldiers were also being cared for. Blood stains are still visible on the pews, and two stained-glass windows pay tribute to the medics. There is also a monument outside the church dedicated to them. Robert Wright died Dec. 21, 2013. Robert Wright Jr. took his father’s ashes to the church in 2014.
Although we had arrived in Normandy on June 1, our veterans, Don Jakeway and Herman Zerger, and the rest of our group arrived on June 5. From then on, our activities were non-stop. We picnicked with veterans and active-duty soldiers in Chef du Pont prior to a ceremony honoring Jake’s regiment, the 508th PIR, then attended the dedication of the new wing of the Airborne Museum in Sainte-Mère-Eglise, where Jake was the ribbon-cutter!
I was delighted to get my picture taken with guest speaker, Michael Reagan, son of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman. The Reagan Foundation is a big donor to the Airborne Museum.
The official French/American D-Day ceremony took place at the Normandy American Cemetery the following day, June 6. The experience was as difficult as it was exciting. The actual ceremony wasn’t long, but it took us 11 hours from the time we left home to the time we got back. Because all of the roads, including la route nationale, were closed that day for security, we had to drive to a meeting point, show our passes, travel in small groups escorted by gendarmes (police) on motorcycles, park along the side of a narrow road in the middle of nowhere, transfer to a bus that didn’t move for an hour — you get the picture.
By the time we arrived at the cemetery, we all made a beeline to the “toilettes.” However, all of the facilities inside the security area were locked, except for one lone handicapped stall. We thought it was a nice gesture to supply each of us with two energy bars and two bottles of water for our wait in the sun, but where were we to recycle the water?
Our bus had deposited us at the rear entrance to the cemetery, so we did not know that there were at least 30 port-a-potties outside the secured area. Even if we had known, I am not sure we would have wanted to brave the security gauntlet a second time.
Despite the hassle, we appreciated our VIP invitations. It is highly unlikely that we will ever be that close to two presidents and hundreds of heroes again. We were in Row 11, so our photos of Presidents Obama and Hollande are not too bad, barring the heads and arms and cameras in front of us.
(To be continued)
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.