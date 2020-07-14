COVID-19 vs. the best-laid plans of mice and men — that’s the story of 2020. I had planned to tell you all about our D-Day trip to Normandy in June, but, of course, we could not go.
We have already booked a self-catering apartment for D-Day 2021, but I can’t very well tell you about a future trip, so instead I will recount our 2014 trip. June 6, 2014 was a big deal, the 70th anniversary of D-Day. Next year will be the 77th. We are anxious to see how different it will be.
Normandy, France is a beautiful place to visit at any time, but history buffs will all agree that it is especially attractive during the anniversary week of D-Day. The Normans celebrate “le débarquement” (the Landing) every year, not just the major milestones. And they celebrate in a big way.
June 5-9, especially, you will encounter parades, fireworks, monument dedications, 1940’s jazz concerts and “Liberation Balls,” ceremonies, commemorative church services, re-enactors and vintage military vehicles of all sizes and shapes, military memorabilia markets, reconstructions of military encampments, C-47 parachute drops, and the greatest draw of all, D-Day veterans returning to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.
David and I have been to Normandy on D-Day several times, but we have run into roadblocks (literal and figurative) to all the activities we wanted to see. All that changed in 2014 when we accompanied two WWII veterans.
Our old friend from Johnstown, Ohio, Don “Jake” Jakeway (508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne), parachuted into the area around Sainte-Mère-Eglise on D-Day, then into Holland during Operation Market Garden, and was seriously wounded in the Battle of the Bulge.
Our new friend, Herman “Zerg” Zerger (141st Regiment, 36th Infantry Division) from Woodsfield, Ohio, fought in Italy, made his way into France from the south, and was taken prisoner of war during the Battle of the Bulge.
We stayed just outside of Sainte-Mère-Eglise, which is near Utah Beach. SME, as the locals refer to it, was at the center of the parachute drops on the night of June 5-6, and was the first French town to be liberated on D-Day — around 4:30 a.m., a full two hours before the landings on the Normandy beaches.
If you have ever seen “The Longest Day”, you probably remember the scene where the parachutes appear in the sky and the men begin to land in the center of town. You probably also remember Red Buttons hanging from a church steeple after his parachute caught on it. That really happened to 82nd Airborne paratrooper, John Steele; a dummy and parachute hang from the steeple to this day.
When we arrived on June 1 hoping to beat the hordes, it was very crowded; then it got worse. All of France, and a good part of the EU, the UK and the US, descended on Normandy that week. The good part was that there were many interesting and exciting things to do and see; the bad part was getting to and from these interesting and exciting activities. Think Saturday night Pumpkin Show crowds multiplied by the number of Pickaway County Buckeye fans.
The people of Normandy are very friendly and very pro-American. A complete stranger that we chatted with while waiting in line to buy a fresh-off-the-grill sausage sandwich bought us each one before we got to the counter. He said we could buy him a sandwich when he comes to America!
(To be continued)
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.