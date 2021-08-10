Twenty years ago, David and I ditched our usual budget digs and traveled lavishly — that is, lavishly for us. I had read a travel article about staying in posh places in France and eating great meals while still watching expenses.
The article recommended purchasing “Alistair Sawday’s Special Places to Stay: French Bed and Breakfast.” So, we bought the guide and upgraded from our usual good, solid, basic B&Bs and we were delighted with our choices — and with their prices.
The exchange rate at the time was fantastique; it was just prior to switching from francs to euros. I wonder how much this trip would cost now, especially with inflation.
Jack and Carol Mader accompanied us to the first few lodgings.
For our first foray into the good life, we upgraded all the way to a château with count and countess! A little off the beaten path, the Château de Kermezen is in a beautiful part of Brittany (the pink granite coast) that we are glad we saw. We were welcomed by the countess with a cold drink in the tapestry-walled sitting room.
Our castle rooms were large, comfortable and quiet, and we enjoyed touring the grounds with its towers and chapel. The 600-year-old round granite staircase (think fencing derring-do with Errol Flynn and Basil Rathbone) had a thick rope as a handrail.
Our breakfast, prepared by the countess, was copious; she even asked if we wanted crêpes! After croissants, three types of bread, yogurt, cherries, strawberries, kiwis, orange juice and bottomless café au lait, we begged off.
The château was a little threadbare, but quite genteel and very welcoming. It was also affordable. We had the most expensive room (with the afore-mentioned breakfast) for 550 francs ($73). Today, that room rents for 120 euros ($141) — almost exactly double!
Our next lodging was a lovely vine-covered manor house, the Manoir de Kervent, which was very quiet, unless your room faced the rooster! Fortunately, our room faced the front and was very comfortable. The included breakfast may well have been our best ever (the café au lait was), with baguettes, raisin and multigrain breads, toast, croissants, coffee cake, yogurt and orange juice. The cost was the equivalent of $37; now it runs $88.
We had dinner at the pretty Hotel Kermoor in the tiny Breton village of Landrer. We were seated by a picture window from which we enjoyed a great view of the bay and a wonderful three-course fish dinner for only $11 each. The cheapest meal there now costs $54.
Since we felt it was château time again, we detoured about a half hour south of Le Mans to the very beautiful and quaint Château de Montaupin. I wish we could have stayed longer; it is a bit out of the way for a one-night stop. This château was also a bit shabby, and our canopy bed needed a new mattress, but that was more than made up for by Marie’s welcome, the six-course (!) meal served in the very elegant dining room, the lovely, spacious bedrooms and the beautiful pool.
Our suite, with a double canopy bed, a single bed, a small adjoining room and a large bath, was $41.33, now $206. Dinner was $14.70 each and included an aperitif (we had blueberry kirs made with a 1984 Vouvray wine) and unlimited Anjou wine.
The château was recently closed for renovation and has just reopened. I couldn’t find the price of the dinner, but did see that it is still six courses and has very good reviews.
We ate near Charles-de-Gaulle airport at a small restaurant that has changed its name and ownership twice since our great meal. We were the only ones there and Michel, the owner, gave us his undivided attention. He immediately changed the soft French background music to Big Band ‘40s tunes when he heard us speaking English, and he surprised us with a free appetizer, baby mussels in a tomato-onion sauce.
We each chose the three-course fixed-price meal at $13.90, and even though we did not all choose the same dishes, we all claimed that ours was the best. We agreed on the dessert, however. It was the richest, gooiest chocolate custard cake ever. Yum! Even by French standards, this was a fine meal. The cheapest meal there now is $24, with the main dish being a hamburger. Sacré bleu!
