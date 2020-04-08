A month ago today, David and I were on a whale watch cruise in Hawaii. It seems like a dream now. We got back on March 7 at midnight — just in time to lose another hour to Daylight Saving Time. Although we’d certainly heard about the coronavirus before leaving home, it only seemed to be a big deal in China. By the time we came home, it was a big deal everywhere.
This was our 10th stay on the Big Island’s Kona coast. Why do we keep returning to the same area? We like the slower pace and feeling of space of the Big Island, aka Hawaii. It is the largest Hawaiian Island (about 300 miles around), so we don’t feel cramped; in fact, we don’t even feel like we are on an island. Although traffic is picking up in the city of Kailua-Kona, it is still less daunting than on most of the other main Hawaiian islands.
We like the variety of the Big Island; you can ski in the morning on Mauna Kea (taller than Mount Everest measured from its base on the ocean floor) and sun your buns on the beach in the afternoon. Driving around the island, you pass through the lush greenery (and rain) of the Hilo side to the amber waves of grain in the Waimea region to the black lava fields and sunny beaches of the Kona side to the 4,000-foot high chilly rainforest of the volcano area. Eleven of the earth’s 13 climate zones exist on this island.
Before we get to Hawaii, though, I must confess that I had a “whale” of a senior moment. I made us a lovely lunch and snacks to eat on the plane — and then left it in the back seat of the car at the Columbus airport. It didn’t look nearly as lovely when we got back two and half weeks later.
Here are the highlights of this most recent trip to the Big Island. We stayed in a condo at the Kona Reef, a five-minute walk to shops and restaurants. We have tried out many condos on this coast, and this is our favorite. Our balcony overlooked the pool and the ocean about 50-feet away. Every evening at sunset, two women blew a conch shell as soon as the sun disappeared. We never walked into Kailua-Kona for dinner until after sunset, since there was no better view than the one from our balcony. One morning while we were drinking coffee on the balcony, a whale breached three times!
One of our favorite dinner spots is 10 minutes from the condo. It’s a noisy sports bar (aren’t they all?) with a quieter outdoor patio. It is Taco Tuesday on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The soft mahi mahi tacos, with corn tortillas made on the premises, cost $3.50; get two. Mai tais are $4 all day. This is one way to balance out the high cost of living in Hawaii.
We like to eat local-style when we travel, and Hawaii has some good food. Hawaiian food is a mixture of native food like kalua pork, laulau (pork wrapped in taro leaves) and haupia (coconut pudding), and dishes made by all the immigrants to Hawaii, like the Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese and Koreans. Unfortunately, much of it is starchy and high-calorie, like the plate lunch, two scoops of rice and a scoop of macaroni salad alongside a meat dish like teriaki chicken; and the loco moco, rice topped with a meat patty topped with a fried egg and covered with gravy. Think sumo wrestler vittles. David loves it. I steer more toward fresh fish and saimin, a soup of noodles, green onions and some slices of fish, much like ramen. I have to slurp some on every visit. We also like malasadas, soft, fluffy Portuguese doughnuts.
Hawaiian food is light on veggies. You will have a hard time finding any lettuce but head lettuce; go to the outdoor markets for the good stuff. The produce section in the grocery stores is minuscule compared to what we are used to. I believe in “when in Rome” for most things, but I draw the line for vegetables. On the other hand, fruit is plentiful: papayas, mangoes, pineapples, bananas, starfruit, guava, lilikoi (passion fruit) and more.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.