Perhaps our most impressive discovery was the Kremlin. Our preconceived notions were way off-base. We use the word Kremlin to signify Russia’s power base, the seat of the executive branch of government, the president’s digs — akin to our White House.
We grew up fearing the mysterious, secretive Kremlin with all its deep, dark recesses inside the high walls. Actually, “kremlin” just means fortress, and the city began inside this fortress.
Every Russian town had a kremlin, not just Moscow. The Moscow
Kremlin is where many government offices are located, including that of the president; but it is also home to three major cathedrals, two churches, five palaces, the Armory (where the Russian treasures are
Displayed — everything from the crown jewels to the incomparable Fabergé eggs to thrones, carriages and coronation dresses) and a lovely park!
It is as if a wall were built around the White House, the Capitol building, at least three of the Smithsonian museums, the National Archives, and the Mall — with the National Cathedral and a few other churches thrown in for good measure. The Kremlin wall has 19 towers and is almost a mile and a half long. Instead of being just the seat of power, it is the old town center and the center of a vast country.
A highlight of our trip was meeting with Russian World War II veterans at the Central Museum of Armed Forces. They answered many of our questions about the war and invited our World War II veterans (yes, we had eight of them!) to pose with them for photos.
While others headed for the gift shop and bathrooms, David held me back so we could take each other’s picture with the Russian veterans. In my very halting Russian, I said, “Pleased to meet you” to one medal-bedecked vet. He grinned from ear to ear and pulled a pin from his pocket, which he then presented to me. That was when I discovered how much it meant to him that an American tourist had taken the time to learn a little of his language.
We discovered that Red Square is not as huge as it appears in Soviet
newsreels. It is certainly substantial, and very beautiful (red is the old
Russian word for beautiful), but not nearly as massive as it seems in the old newsreels. We discovered matryoshka (nesting) dolls of Bush, Clinton, Putin, Goofy, Harry Potter, Elvis, Santa, Princess Diana, the Beatles, the Bengals, the Lakers, and the Buckeyes; and that Lenin’s body is sporting a polka-dot tie. (No photos allowed.)
We discovered that open containers are acceptable, but toilet paper flushed in toilets is not. (This last discovery was perhaps the most difficult to get used to.) We learned new words like “iconostasis” and “transfiguration,” and that “I love you” in Russian sounds a lot like “yellow blue vase (vahz).” We discovered that the double-headed eagle of Russia looks to both the east and the west — just like Russia.
This land of 11 time zones does not belong to either culture, but has characteristics of both. I will wrap up this river cruise to Russia and Ukraine next month.
By the way, I made another discovery while writing this month’s column. I made a mistake in my first column about this cruise (Dec. 4, 2019). The correct term is Ukraine, not the Ukraine, which Ukrainians consider derogatory. That is what the Russians called their land when it was part of the USSR.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.