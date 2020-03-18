We signed up for this cruise because they were offering a sale price and a free three-day extension to Kiev, Ukraine. We arrived in Ukraine on their Independence Day, Aug. 24, 2007. They were celebrating 16 years of freedom from the Soviet Union.
We might have joined in their celebration had we not spent for-e-ver in line at passport control (extra scrutiny for arriving from archenemy Russia). We learned one reason why there is such rancor between the two nations when we visited the Famine Genocide Monument. In 1932-33, Stalin starved the Ukraine, causing 10 million deaths.
Kiev, locally spelled Kyiv, is called the City of Golden Domes, due to the many elaborately decorated churches and monasteries. Of all the places we visited during our whirlwind tour, one stands out in our minds: the holiest place in the country, the Monastery of the Caves.
We were each given a candle to hold “in proper candle position” (between forefinger and middle finger, palm up) for our tour of the underground caves where the monks lived and are buried. You walk single file through the interminably long, low, narrow, winding passages with no light except the skinny candles, past glass coffins of mummified monks.
It is dark and thick with smoke from the candles, and you can see nothing in front of you or behind you, but a shuffling line of people — and the mummies, of course. Not for the skittish or the claustrophobic, or the Prindles ever again.
This Russian cruise was one of my favorite river cruises; David, not so much. I liked it because there was so much to do. Let’s face it, between St. Petersburg and Moscow are miles and miles of . . . well, miles! During the seven days between the two cities, we were off the boat only five times, and the longest visit was three hours.
So we had some time to fill. And fill it they did. Just about everybody attended the Russian history lectures and the blini (crepe) making demonstration (samples!), and I think even the crew turned out for the vodka lesson (more samples). After learning lots of vodka lore, they taught us to drink the “wodka” from our elbows! You bend your elbow (ha ha), balance the shot glass on the outside of your elbow, pull your arm close to your face, stretch your lips, and dive in. Don’t try this at home.
Being me, I was determined to try every activity offered (of course), so in addition to the above pursuits, I found myself taking Russian language lessons and balalaika(!) lessons, and I joined the choir and the folk dance group. My favorite activity, however, was designing and painting matryoshka dolls. I spent hours painting in the Tsar Bar and it paid off. I won second place with my dolls and received a gaily patterned Russian shaw — or is it a table runner?
It was quite a trip, very different from our other river cruises, but rich with art, history and culture. We traveled, as we often do, with Grand Circle Travel.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.