Last month, I focused on where we stayed and what we ate on the Big Island. This month, the focus is on what we did on our most recent vacation.
We like to divide our Big Island time between the Kona coast and the volcano area. We have vowed to begin with the volcano area next time, since going from warm sunny days to chilly rainy days is hard on our senior bodies. No need to stir up the lumbago and rheumatism just before heading home.
This time, we began in Kona, best known for coffee. Most of the Kona coffee you buy around here has only 10 percent coffee from Kona. The real 100 percent Kona coffee you will sample (and can buy) at the coffee farms is g-o-o-d. (It is also very expensive.)
We always visit at least two coffee farms. Greenwell Farms, south of Kailua-Kona in Kealakekua, is probably the best place to learn about coffee. They offer complimentary 45-minute guided tours about every half-hour, and I guarantee you will learn more about growing coffee than you ever wanted to know. Bonus: You are welcome to sample as much coffee as your bladder can hold.
Another good stop on the coffee trail is Royal Kona Coffee, farther south in Captain Cook. It is more touristy, with a gift shop (think chocolate-covered coffee beans), a self-guided tour, lots of samples, good rest rooms and surprisingly — a lava tube! (A lava tube is a natural tunnel within a solidified lava flow, formerly occupied by flowing molten lava.) If you are short on time or traveling with kids, this is the coffee farm to visit. Even if you don't like coffee, stop to see the lava tube; you will probably have it all to yourself. The famous lava tube in Volcanoes National Park, the Thurston Lava Tube, is always crowded and parking is scarce.
We used to love Kona Joe's Coffee Farm in Kealakekua, and even sport some of their shirts, but their sample cups have downsized dramatically. They resemble a large thimble and are burn-your-fingers thin. They only have a few types of coffee to sample and seem more interested in selling you a tour, a ball cap or shirt, or pricey coffee. Tours run from $14.50 to $225; on the VIP tour, you get to make your own coffee. On the plus side, Kona Joe's has nice restrooms.
Enough about coffee; let's go to a chocolate farm. Although hard to find, we always stop at the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Factory. Check their website for directions and days open. You do not want to miss their samples. In fact, go back a second day in different clothes and a ball cap. Dark chocolate lovers will be especially pleased. They have a great short film about the journey from cacao pod to chocolate, and you can step outside and touch the pods on the trees. Did I mention the chocolate samples?
Hawaii is also know for macadamia nuts. Our favorite nut stop is at the Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company in Kawaihae, a 45-minute drive north of Kailua-Kona. We always pair it with a whale watch, since our favorite whale watch company, Ocean Sports, is also in Kawaihae.
You will be able to sample flavors ranging from the sweet coconut or coffee glazed nuts (David's favorites) to the sublime chili peppah and wasabi flavors (my favorites). The wasabi-seasoned nut tastes like horseradish. They offer a generous self-serve sampling table with about eight different flavors; try the ever-popular Spam-flavored nuts. They also have Kona coffee samples on hand to cleanse your palate between flavors. Large windows into the factory allow viewing of all the macadamia nut processing steps. Bonus: They have the largest and nicest restrooms in Hawaii.
We used to regularly visit the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Visitor Center on the Hilo side of the island, but they are very stingy on samples. On the other hand, they make chocolate-covered mac nuts!
It seems like once again I am talking about Hawaiian food, so I might as well finish with a treat we head for first on every trip — shave ice. Our favorite is the inappropriately-named (in my opinion) Scandinavian Shave Ice. They have about 50 Hawaiian flavors like coconut, lilikoi, guava, mai tai and Blue Hawaiian and you can mix and match up to three flavors on one heaping mound of brain freeze-inducing ice. Ono! (That's "delicious" in Hawaiian.)
Next month I promise to write about more active activities that don't involve taste buds.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.