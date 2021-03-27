After years of traveling (don’t ask how many; it’s not polite), we have learned a few tips that every savvy traveler should know — some, we learned the hard way. I will share some with you, because even though we all profit from our own experiences, isn’t it even better to profit from somebody else’s?
Tip No. 1: Despite what your mother said, do talk to strangers. Don’t be so paranoid that you avoid mingling with locals. After all, you don’t travel abroad to mix only with Americans; you can do that at home.
I was fortunate to sit next to a friendly man on a public bus in Copenhagen. He asked if I was going to the cruise port. I said I was, then I asked him why he was on the bus. He replied that he was selling his stamp collection that day. I expressed interest in this, so he showed me some of his extensive collection.
The long and short of it is that he gave me a packet of 23 Heavyweight Boxing Champions stamps designed by his friend, Slania, and asked that I send him a postcard from the United States. David took a photo of my new friend, Kazimierz, and me; it is a cherished memory of a one-on-one encounter with a stranger who was pleased to meet an American.
Epilogue: I held on to the stamps for nine years, then sold them on eBay for $48!
Tip No. 2: Check your airplane seat assignments frequently to see if they have been changed. Way back in the day, our seats were changed on a transatlantic flight and we didn’t find out until we were onboard. Our seats were given to airline staff in uniform; we were seated in less-desirable seats.
Since then, as far as seat assignments are concerned, I have become a zealot. On a recent trip, I checked our seats two days prior to departure; no change. However, the day before our flight, as I was checking us in, I discovered that my seat (not my husband’s) had been changed from a Comfort Economy aisle seat in an exit row to a middle seat a row back — in regular economy!
You can imagine my chagrin, not to mention my astonishment, anger and surge in blood pressure. A call to customer service solved the problem and reinstated my seat, but had I not noticed the change immediately. Since we had paid extra for our seats, it is amazing (and troubling) that this had been done.
Check, check and re-check all travel arrangements. This is one time it pays to be paranoid. I have never arrived at a hotel to be told they had no record of my reservation, but I have heard of plenty of people who have. Copy all of your travel documents and carry a copy with you; better yet, email yourself a copy of all arrangements.
Tip No. 3: We all know to notify our bank and our credit card companies of our vacation dates so that charges made from outside our usual zone are not flagged and denied. This time, however, we tripped ourselves up quite unknowingly. Although we were departing on Sept. 3, we were, of course, not arriving in Europe until Sept. 4. Therefore, I told our bank and credit card companies that we would be in Europe starting on Sept. 4. Makes sense, right? Not necessarily.
We keep euros on hand for our first-day purchases in Europe, but this time. we were headed for Denmark, where they use krones. We always wait to change money in Europe since it is cheaper than ordering it here. But when we tried to get krones from an ATM in Copenhagen, we were refused. We tried many banks (even going inside for advice), but we were denied over and over again.
We knew we were not attempting to get more money than we were allowed per day (which had happened on a previous trip), and we knew that we had alerted the bank before we left. So why were we denied? We couldn’t call our bank because it was way too early with the six-hour time difference; the banks weren’t open yet. Duh! Since the banks weren’t open, they had not yet turned their calendar page to Sept. 4. As far as they were concerned, it was still Sept. 3, and we were not in Europe.
When we tried to get krones later in the day, when our bank was open, we had no trouble.
Tip No. 4: Use Cruise Critic even if you are not taking a cruise. You can get a wealth of up-to-date advice from local destination experts, as well as from travelers who have recently been to your destination. You can ask questions and get answers from real people who know the place you are going to visit.
Try to get that kind of customized information from a guidebook or even a destination website. A bonus is that sometimes you even make friends with your correspondents.
More tips next month.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.