David and I broke away from our tour group and headed for the town of Terezín, an hour’s bus ride north of Prague, Czech Republic. This experience was different from the one at Auschwitz for two reasons. For one thing, we were on our own with no guide (except for our tour of the Small Fortress) and had an entire day to look, to absorb, to feel. We could pick and choose where we wanted to linger. The second reason was that Terezín (Theresienstadt in German) was a totally different type of camp.
It had been a fortress in the Middle Ages, so the town was already walled, making it easy to keep prisoners in. In 1942, the population of the town was forced to move out in order to turn the whole town into Theresienstadt, a totally Jewish ghetto-camp. It was not designed as an extermination camp or a labor camp; it was meant to be a transit camp, where prisoners were held while “space was made for them” in other camps.
But what set Theresienstadt apart was that it was also used for propaganda. The Allies were beginning to suspect what the Nazis were doing, especially to the Jews. So this “Paradise Ghetto” was gussied up as camouflage to squelch the rumors and show the world that although Jews were being separated, they were not being mistreated.
During a carefully choreographed tour of Theresienstadt for a June 1944 International Red Cross inspection visit, only certain people (newly arrived and relatively healthy) and certain areas of the ghetto were allowed to be seen. This showed the world that Jews living in camps were healthy, happy and well cared for after all, they were governed by their own elders in this “Jewish settlement territory.” It was all a sham, a smoke screen; the transports to the east recommenced shortly after the Red Cross visit.
The figures are staggering. In this town of only 7,000 pre-ghetto inhabitants, a daily average of 60,000 Jews were billeted. Thirty three thousand died here; another 87,000 were sent to the east in transports; fewer than 4,000 of those survived. The most somber statistic is that of the children: fewer than 100 of Theresienstadt’s 15,000 children survived the war. They left behind poignant drawings and poems that can be seen in "I Never Saw Another Butterfly," which can be requested through the Pickaway County District Public Library.
But there was beauty in Theresienstadt, and there was hope. There was certainly courage. This “model” ghetto became a holding camp for “prominents” from many occupied European countries. Rabbis, scholars, artists, composers, musicians, writers and film-makers were sent here. Education and culture were held in high esteem in the ghetto. Concerted efforts were made to educate the young in the Jewish religion, customs and language, and to boost the morale of fellow prisoners with plays, concerts and any other entertainment that provided hope for the future and a belief in survival.
At the Ghetto Museum, no one spoke more than very basic memorized English sentences. But two excellent films in English, one a 10-minute propaganda film shot here during the war, helped. We walked around the large town square, which was off limits to Jews except during the “beautification campaign,” when it was turned into a well-tended park frequented by all.
We entered a replica of a crowded dormitory before heading back out into the deserted snowy streets to follow the “Krematorium” signs. Outside the fortress walls, the first buildings you come to are the Mortuary and Ceremonial Funeral Hall with the Columbarium just across the road. Urns of ashes were kept in the columbarium and carefully labeled for future burial — until late 1944 when orders came to dump them all unceremoniously into the river to cover up the number of prisoners who died here.
A large menorah dominates the cemetery. Next to it is the crematorium, incongruously painted a cheery yellow. Inside, a caretaker who spoke no English attempted to give us a private tour in broken French! But we didn’t need a guided tour; the four ovens spoke for themselves.
There is no gas chamber at Theresienstadt, never was. The crematorium was for the disposal of the many who died in the ghetto from disease, lack of food and poor living conditions. Initially, the dead were buried in the cemetery in individual graves, then mass graves. Finally, a crematorium was necessary to handle those who died naturally in the ghetto and those who died of torture in the Small Fortress.
The Small Fortress, just outside the town, had been a prison for many years. Its most famous prisoner was Gavrilo Princip, the 19-year-old Bosnian Serb who shot and killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, the man who started World War I. This is where the troublemakers were taken to be tortured.
Our guide took us under the “Arbeit Macht Frei” sign to the cells, pointing out Princip's solitary cell, and to the fake washroom “beautified” for the Red Cross visit. It was inoperable; the pipes had never been hooked up.
We saw the delousing station, the gallows, and the execution ground. The largest execution here took place five days before the end of the war; 52 prisoners were shot.
Outside the Small Fortress is the impressive National Cemetery with a cross and a Star of David. About 10,000 Nazi victims are buried here. It is a quiet site, a fitting place to end a solemn visit to the past.
This is not a day trip for shoppers or souvenir hunters, nor for small children; it is a journey for reflection. Theresienstadt’s ghetto and its Small Fortress are emotionally exhausting. We were there for five and a half hours. We only left then because we were at the mercy of the public bus system.
Theresienstadt was a must-see for us. Long-time fans of the 1980’s miniseries, "Winds of War" and "War and Remembrance," based on Herman Wouk’s epic novels, we wanted to see Theresienstadt for ourselves. We had been to Osijek, Croatia, where the Theresienstadt scenes for "War and Remembrance" were filmed, so this was a natural side-trip from Prague for us.
We found both Auschwitz and Theresienstadt to be moving and educational. They are not entertaining, not “fun” to visit, but they are important historically and emotionally. They exist; they testify that the Holocaust happened, that people could and did treat each other abominably because they were different. Not because they were evil or dangerous or better or worse than the rest of us, but because they were different.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.