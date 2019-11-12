Those were the good old days. I could walk all day, race through airports, bound up and down steps in the metro stations with multiple suitcases, tackle museum after museum to maximize my museum card, then climb up to my sixth floor hotel room without breathing (too) hard.
I remember running to catch trains, strolling endless vineyards, hiking my feet off, climbing every tower and every steeple just because they were there, and visiting all the booths at Christmas markets. Backtracking was not a chore; it was fun!
But things have changed; I am not exactly disabled, but I am less able. My most recent trip to Europe (October, 2018) needed some serious tweaking due to major back surgery in 2017. I am now fused from my T10 to my pelvis, and I have a jungle gym inside me — three rods, 18 l-o-n-g screws, and two spacers. This makes it nigh impossible for me to bend or twist. I discovered that I can still travel, but I have to make adjustments and modifications to my travel routine.
Preparing for travel
Modifications begin long before departure day; they are essential at the hotel choosing stage. We only look at hotels with elevators, in locations near public transportation, and we ask for a room with a shower instead of a bathtub. Checking photos and reviews is indispensable. A desk or a luggage rack is high on our list so that I need not bend to access my bag, and a roomy sink top is needed for the same reason.
We scour reviews to see if the beds are comfortable, not too hard and not too soft, but “just right.” We need either a king-size bed (very difficult to find in Europe) or twins. A queen-size bed no longer fits the bill because I have to “log roll” into bed, and I take up more than my fair share of the bed with my contortions when changing positions. Think turtle on its back!
Pre-trip research doesn’t always guarantee positive results, however. Hotels often list “lifts” without mentioning that all floors are not serviced by the lifts, or that there are steps to reach the entry to the hotel — sometimes a full flight.
In addition, one person’s comfortable bed may not be at all comfortable to you. We had to change rooms in Amsterdam because the bed was too soft for my rigid rods. In addition, the room was accessed only by a steep curving staircase, normal in the Netherlands but very dangerous for the less able.
Packing light also calls for adjustments and modifications. I now carry three helpers with me so that I can dress myself. I have graduated from “Clint” walker and “Citizen” cane, but I still rely heavily on “Jack” reacher, which folds to fit in my carry-on.
I also pack a long shoe horn and a flexible sock aid by SP Ableware that conveniently wraps around rolled clothing. These helpers take up a little space, but they make me less reliant on David, and give me a modicum of independence — and I’ll take that over an extra change of clothes any day.
I carry a Healthy Back Bag by AmeriBag. I have to be careful not to put too much into it, since no bag is back-healthy if it weighs too much. The only heavy item I carry is a water bottle, which fits in a pouch on the bag. I have a super-slim travel wallet, and I empty coins frequently. I no longer carry a guidebook (not even on a tablet). Instead, I rip out or photocopy the pages I want, and carry just the ones I need for that day.
Getting there and getting around
In the air, I like my First Class Sleeper by Travelon; it makes even coach class bearable. Since my surgery, I have found that premium economy seats are well worth the extra fee, and I always choose an aisle seat so that I can frequently stretch my back. I stretch my legs often too, in addition to wearing compression socks.
I am no longer speedy, but I can still “slow-schlep” a wheeled carry-on. When the time comes that I can’t, I will return to checking luggage. We haven’t checked bags since 2007, when an airline lost both our suitcases for several days on a trip to Russia, followed by a different airline losing them on a trip to Italy — where mine was lost for a week! Yes, checking bags makes more sense for me now, but while David can still lift them and I can still drag them, we prefer to carry on.
When we rent a car, we look for one that is not too low, and it must have a grab handle to help me swing my legs around so that I can get out. I use the First Class Sleeper in the rental car also, folded in half for lumbar support.
For public transportation on our 2018 trip to Europe, we chose buses and trams over subways when we could, because they are at street level. When we arrived at Paris’ Gare du Nord train station, we had a choice of taking the metro (straight shot to a station smack dab in front of our hotel) or a bus (to a bus stop about three short blocks from the hotel).
We chose the bus; I don’t even want to think about hoisting a wheeled case up to street level. We could have taken a taxi from the airport, but the RER B train is an easy, comfortable ride to the Gare du Nord, which has elevators (ascenseurs) and escalators (escaliers roulants) up to street level.
We never used to bother with public transportation passes. In Paris, we would buy a carnet of 10 tickets to share for the few metro rides we did take; most of the time we walked. Knowing that we would be riding more last year, we purchased Navigo Découverte passes in Paris, and GVB multi-day transportation passes in Amsterdam, along with Schiphol Airport express tickets.
We did not need separate airport transportation tickets in Paris because the journey was covered by our Navigo passes, which we purchased at the airport. What a joy in both cities to know we could hop on buses, trams, or the métro when we needed to! Our Navigo passes, which cover travel from Monday through Sunday, cost Є27,80 ($32.25) each, and our Amsterdam three-day passes plus airport transfers cost Є27,50 each.
Slowing our pace
We used to purchase museum passes and fill our days with “collecting” museums to get the most bang for our buck. My love for museums has not diminished, but my stamina has. This year we saw what we wanted at our own pace. In Paris, we decided to visit the Musée d’Orsay, the Musée de l’Orangerie, and the Musée de l’Armée. By buying a combo ticket for the Orsay and the Orangerie, our three museums added up to Є30 ($34.80)/person, whereas the museum pass costs Є48/person for two days.
A major advantage to the museum pass is that you can skip the ticket line — and we all know that the ticket line at the Musée d’Orsay is usually très long. We avoided that line by buying the combo ticket at the Orangerie, which usually has only a short line.
In Amsterdam, we visited the Anne Frank House, the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum — one per day. Our total cost per person was Є46 ($53.35). For us, the Iamsterdam card (Є95 for three days) was not worth it, even though it also covers transportation. In addition, the Anne Frank House (Є10.50) is not included in the Iamsterdam card.
Tip: You must purchase your Anne Frank tickets online for a specific date and time. Tickets are available two months in advance and they go fast. It is highly recommended that you book timed and dated tickets online for the Van Gogh Museum also, but we were able to buy them the evening before our visit. We were glad we did because we saw signs at the museum entrance that only online tickets could be used that day.
To save our weary bones, we took elevators or escalators in all the museums that had them. If you take the elevator in the Van Gogh Museum, be aware that the paintings on each floor are arranged in chronological order from the staircase, which is nowhere near the elevator.
Finally, we made sure to take out travel insurance, and we signed up for lifetime evacuation and transportation insurance with MASA, Medical Air Services Association.
Don’t stay home. Even the less able can travel well; just remember to travel wisely.
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.