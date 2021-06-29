Whew! Travel is supposed to be fun, but this trip took all of our stamina and intestinal fortitude. What a hair-brained decision to drive to San Diego with a dog, and an untested dog at that. But Annie was a real trooper and came through with flying colors. I wish I could say the same for David and me.
Why did we do it? Were we both insane? Yes and no. We went to Southern California to look for a place to live. Not that there’s anything wrong with Ohio, outside of hot, muggy summers and cold, icy winters, but my sister and brother both live there and love it.
David likes to golf, and I like to walk Annie; in SoCal, you can do it just about every day. It is like the movie, Groundhog Day. Every day is sunny and mild. We saw no rain for six weeks, and the highs varied from mid-60’s to mid-70’s.
They open their windows every day! Many homes even do without screens since there are few flying insects, and that includes mosquitos, flies, bees, wasps, etc. They say it is because there is little standing water.
But we were insane to drive. We knew it would take us a while to find a place, and we didn’t want to leave Annie for so long. She is too large to be a cabin pet on airlines and we would not put her in the hold. That just left driving. Did I mention five excruciatingly long days — each way?
Our days were long because we stopped every one and a half to two hours. No quick stretch-your-legs and run to the bathroom when you are traveling with a dog. One of us walked her while the other one took care of business; then we switched. And we always took the time to give her water and peanut butter (essential). And a hug. We ate only fast food so that we did not have to leave her alone in the car.
Driving out in May, the weather wasn’t too bad. Lots of wind, but only a short rain. The return trip in June, was hot. There were heat advisories every place we stopped. We did not stop in Needles, Calif. (118°), but we did stop to walk Annie at a rest area in Yucca, Calif. (114°)! She was happy to get back in the car.
We did not do any sightseeing. When traveling with a dog, you have to put the dog first. The poor girl was out of her element and did not want to eat or drink, and her potty habits went to, ahem, pot.
We only stopped at dog-friendly motels, but even then, most had no nice places to walk your pooch. Motel 6 and Red Roof Inn do not charge extra for pets, but we do not recommend them. Motel 6 has very basic rooms with almost no amenities. Red Roof Inn charged us two hidden fees that they have refused to take off our bill — one for a safe we didn’t use and one for a vending machine in the hall that we didn’t use! They put us in a room on the third floor with no outside access, and it didn’t even have a hair dryer. Neither chain offers breakfast.
We recommend two motels highly. Both have large green spaces that are well-lit at night for the before-bed pooch walk. They also have free continental breakfasts, refrigerators, microwaves, coffee in the rooms, and they are clean. Americas Best Value Inn in Sullivan, Missouri was our favorite motel. We stayed at the EconoLodge in northeast Oklahoma City twice, once on our way west and again on our return. Both of these motels charge $10/pet/night.
We took our chances with lodging on the way out, but booked most of the motels a few hours ahead of time on the way back. It only took one or two “Sorry, we have no rooms left that allow pets,” or “Sorry, we are out of first-floor rooms,” to make us book ahead — especially if we were arriving late in the day, which we usually were. We called them directly to ask for the first floor.
There was an awful lot of construction on the roads, and that made our days even longer. Google helped us avoid a couple of traffic jams, but let us down in Indiana on the way home. We sat in that unmoving traffic jam for 30 minutes in 93° temperature.
We ran into some problems along the way. Memorable ones include being squeezed almost off the road by big rigs (twice), finding all rest areas in Arizona and the western half of New Mexico closed and arriving at our pre-booked Albuquerque motel at 7 p.m. to find the office locked and a line waiting at the door. We waited 30 minutes for the desk clerk to reappear. (That motel got a bad review from the Prindles.)
Speaking of New Mexico, it was the only state we passed through in early May that was locked down tight. Even liberal California had looser COVID restrictions. The streets were empty, and nothing was open for dine-in. To get food from the McDonald’s next door, we had to get in the car and use the drive-thru. It was a shock to us because Missouri, Oklahoma, and, of course, Texas were wide-open. On our return, restrictions were looser and we ate inside, but masks were still required.
Now we are back home, and that means cooking and laundry and six weeks worth of dust. Ugh!
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.