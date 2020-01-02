We discovered that Russian weather is as unpredictable as U.S. weather. All of us on the Russian river cruise packed wrong, believing we’d be escaping the dog days of summer (August) back home. Surprise!
The heat wave broke records while we were there. We were told that St. Petersburg (same latitude as Anchorage, Alaska!) usually had only five to seven days/year warm enough for swimming — but that August, it was HOT.
One day it reached 37 degree C — that’s body temperature (98.6 degrees F)! It’s one thing to put up with temperatures in the 90s when one is at home with the A/C fired up; it’s quite another to sightsee in those temps.
The Hermitage, one of the greatest art museums in the world, has no A/C. It was an oven in there. Right in the middle of the museum, I stopped dead and zipped the legs off my long pants, creating shorts. I hated to do it, but passing out was a worse proposition.
“The buses are air-conditioned,” our guide explained, “but it’s not American air-conditioning.” Definition of Russian A/C: you can hear it; you just can’t feel it.
Our most charming discovery was that Russian and Ukrainian newlyweds have their wedding photos taken next to national monuments, museums, historic churches and palaces, outdoor markets — all the touristy sites. Since that is where we were, we saw many, many beautiful brides, handsome grooms and formally dressed wedding parties with their decorated cars, limos and horse-drawn carriages. Some venues had five or six brides vying for position. (I’m betting they were hot too.)
Speaking of large wedding parties and limos, we were astonished by the ostentatious wealth we noticed in the cities — mostly in the form of big, expensive cars. Of course, many Russians and Ukrainians are poor, but we saw numerous Porsches and Lamborghinis and even some ordinary Cadillacs and Lexus.
You have no doubt heard the word “oligarch” bandied about lately. An oligarch is a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence. We can’t vouch for the power of these men/women, but I think we can state with certainty that there is a lot of disposable income in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
We’d been told how expensive Russia is, so we were expecting high prices for everything. Not so. Since our accommodations and many meals were pre-paid, we found most other expenses (bottled water, snacks, subway tickets, souvenirs) to be reasonable.
For example, two liter bottles of water cost about $1 and subway tickets about 70 cents. Be prepared to pay for the privilege of photographing and videotaping interiors of many churches, palaces and museums, however. The average rate for still cameras was about $4 and video cameras, $14. The exchange rate was approximately 25 rubles to the dollar. Note: With the strong dollar, the exchange rate is now 62 rubles to the dollar. Now is the time to go!
We were delighted to discover that Russian and Ukrainian streets and subways are litter-free and graffiti-free. We could learn a thing or two there. The subways are extremely deep with very steep escalators that would be dangerous if you had too much Russian vodka.
Many stations are works of art, decorated with frescoes, marble columns and ornate chandeliers. There are stained-glass panels, vaulted ceilings and Soviet-era murals depicting the triumphs of communism, with workers resembling super-heroes. The subway systems are also user-friendly — if you can read Cyrillic.
С НОВЫМ ГΟДΟΜ = Happy New Year
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.