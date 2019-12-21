“Look at my new double-barrel shotgun,” Tom announced proudly. His good friend, Wayne, was immediately impressed and probably a little envious. Soon rabbit season would be here, and the boys would once again be hunting together. Wayne hunted both rabbits and squirrels, not for the sport or indiscriminate killing but to put food on his family’s table.
Any game the Courtney family did not use was shared with their neighbors. Wayne and his father hunted squirrels, but rabbit season was time spent with his friend and neighbor, Tom. Wayne looked intently at Tom’s new gun and immediately wanted one just like it. He had had his old single-shotgun for several years; and since Christmas was coming, he began wishing for a gun like Tom’s.
He not only wished for the gun; he told his mother exactly what he wanted for Christmas of 1958.
However, Wayne realized that his wishing was probably a vain activity for two good reasons. First of all, his family wasn’t as well off financially as Tom’s. Second, the Courtneys had two other boys to provide for.
Nevertheless, Christmas was coming…and like Ralphie in The Christmas Story , Wayne Courtney continued dropping hints and openly specifying what he would like for Christmas.
Of course, he was old enough to realize that in all likelihood his wish would not be granted. But still he dreamed.
Christmas Eve came, and as was their family’s custom, Harry and Wava Courtney and their three boys, Wayne, Ronnie and Roger, would open their gifts. Wayne surveyed the array of presents under the Christmas tree. A quick glance at the shapes of the boxes let him know that he did not get what he had requested. As usual, the Christmas gifts were all practical items the boys needed: jeans, shirts, socks and underwear.
Grabbing his coat, Wayne excused himself and stepped outside. He wore no boots, just his regular shoes Frustrated, disappointed, and tearful, the boy began his trek through West Logan. He understood why he did not receive the gift he wanted, but he still was hurt.
It was snowing that Christmas Eve. There was no wind, just a quiet atmosphere, and amazingly, that gentle snowfall brought peace to the teenager. Today, as a senior citizen, Wayne still remembers that night and commented, “There was just something about the snow that night.”
The snowfall seemed to have a transforming effect, and the boy’s mood began to change. He began to reflect on how fortunate he was. No, the Courtneys didn’t have as much money as did Tom’s parents, but their marriage was more stable, and the boys felt secure in their parents’ love. Both parents worked hard to provide for their sons and couldn’t afford to spend $50 on a Christmas gift for the eldest. Besides, there was really nothing wrong with his single-shotgun.
When Harry Courtney gave Wayne the gun, he reminded him that a good marksman needed just one shot. The boy listened to this advice, and got his game each time. It was true that Tom’s father had bought him a new gun, but he did not go hunting with his son as Wayne’s father had done many times.
Wayne and his father had a relationship. He not only taught the boy about gun safety and hunting; sometimes he included some lessons about respecting nature and other people’s property. Each time they went hunting, Mr. Courtney would give his first-born son an apple and a candy bar. One day Wayne received something extra: a stern scolding when after gobbling down the candy bar, he thoughtlessly tossed the wrapper on the ground.
“You wouldn’t throw trash in your own yard, would you?” his dad barked. “Now pick up that paper!”
Wayne continued his Christmas Eve walk through the snow. He walked for some time, continuing to feel an indescribable peace. His tears had dried, and he was ready to return to the warmth of his home.
The next morning, Wava spoke to her son. “I’m sorry we couldn’t get you the gun.”
“That’s OK,” Wayne replied, and he really meant what he had just said.
The Book of Job, the oldest book in the Bible, has much to say about disappointment and sorrow. In the midst of Job’s laments, God asks him several questions including, “Have you entered the treasures of the snow?” Many times the Creator chooses to minister to His creation through nature, assuring them not only of His omnipotence but His tender care.
What He did for a suffering man in the Old Testament, He did Christmas Eve of 1958 for a disappointed teenage boy in West Logan.
