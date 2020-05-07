Adapt defined simply means, to make suitable to requirements or conditions; adjust or modify fittingly. Businesses know full well that in order to confront the rapidly-evolving world around us, you need to have a system in place to adapt with the changes. The world is reeling from the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19). For many, our entire way of life has been upended by a novel virus that health experts say presents a particular risk to our elderly and immunocompromised friends and neighbors. We are now all adapting.
According to Psychology Today, “change is constant, so we usually don’t notice the little or the expected changes; it’s when you are caught off-guard that you can get discombobulated. The trick is to know that it is just one of the millions of changes that are going to happen in your life and, good or not so good, do what you can to just roll with it...Life can be difficult to navigate in our fast-moving society.” Can you say, social distancing?
Then, there are more literal examples of adapting. Case in point, last year when speaking to church leaders in the Middle East, the first night when I arrived in my hotel room, I reached for the trusty package of adaptors I carry with me on foreign trips and to my great disappointment, the bag was missing! I would have been in big trouble if my host didn’t have the adaptors I needed! The ability to connect is essential to the charging needs of my laptop and iPhone to be sure, but staying connected to God is even more important!
Jesus reminded his followers that their connection to Him was paramount in accomplishing anything in life, and yes, even life itself. Listen to his words, “I am the true vine, and My Father is the vinedresser. Every branch in Me that does not bear fruit He takes away; and every branch that bears fruit He prunes, that it may bear more fruit. You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you. Abide in Me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in Me.”
“I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing. If anyone does not abide in Me, he is cast out as a branch and is withered; and they gather them and throw them into the fire, and they are burned. If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you. By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so you will be My disciples. “As the Father loved Me, I also have loved you; abide in My love.” You see, staying connected makes all the difference in life and in death.
In a seminary mission’s class, Herbert Jackson told how, as a new missionary, he was assigned a car that would not start without a push. After pondering his problem, he devised a plan. He went to the school near his home, got permission to take some children out of class and had them push his car off. As he made his rounds, he would either park on a hill or leave the engine running. He used this ingenious procedure for two years. Ill health forced the Jackson family to leave, and a new missionary came to that station.
When Jackson proudly began to explain his arrangement for getting the car started, the new man began looking under the hood. Before the explanation was complete, the new missionary interrupted, “Why, Dr. Jackson, I believe the only trouble is this loose cable.” He gave the cable a twist, stepped into the car, pushed the switch, and to Jackson’s astonishment, the engine roared to life. For two long years, needless trouble had become routine. The power was there all the time. Only a loose connection kept Jackson from putting that power to work.
Know that nothing we are facing today has taken God by surprise; He not only knows what’s happening to us, but he promised to walk with us through whatever we face. That is our hope.” If we will by faith, but stay connected to this risen Savior, the world can know, the world can see, and the world can experience the power of life over the power of death.
David Closson of the Family Research Council writes, “These are difficult times, but Christians serve a God who hears, delights in, and answers our prayers. Let us approach Him humbly yet with confidence, asking Him to graciously bring this pandemic to an end.” I love the words of the apostle Paul as he weaves together the story of the resurrection and the victory Jesus won for us in his letter to the church at Corinth. “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” My advice, stay plugged in!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.