It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood of Circleville. For two years now, I’ve been blessed to call you my neighbor. Upon my arrival, I was immediately struck with how beautiful this place is.
The generosity present here is unlike any I’ve ever seen before. As we approach the holidays, the outpouring of coats, pajamas, gifts and meals will be enormous. Generosity will abound because we take care of each other here. I’m proud to brag on Circleville to anyone who will listen, and I suspect you are too.
Throughout my life, I have drawn great inspiration from Rev. Fred Rogers. Right now, we are living through the Mr. Rogers renaissance. From last year’s documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” to this month’s biopic with Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” to the new podcast “Finding Fred,” our world is hungry to reacquaint ourselves with the neighborliness of Fred Rogers. I wonder, why now? Mr. Rogers died in 2003.
What is it about our time that is causing many to go back and hear him anew? Is it a lack of neighborliness and distrust we see in our public and private lives? Is it the loss of civility and decency in our nation’s leadership? Is it the revelations of the last couple years that so many powerful men used their power to exploit women and children? Yes, it is all this and more.
We live in a paradoxical time in which people are both more connected and lonelier than ever before. We are hungry for something better, and I believe the solution can only be found in learning to care for our neighbor.
If Mr. Rogers had a mantra, it was this, “I like you just the way you are.” It is such a simple sentiment, but simplicity should never be confused with superficiality. In fact, the simplest things have the most depth and resonance.
This is why we are going back to Mr. Rogers now because we long to have neighbors who like us just the way we are. It is not just children who need this. We all do.
I’m so glad to be a member of the Circleville neighborhood. Neighborhoods are held together by the spirit of those who inhabit them. The spirit of Circleville is one of kindness and generosity. As the weather gets cold, may we remember those in our neighborhood who need shelter.
May we remember that all of us need kindness. Mr. Rogers once said, “The more I think about it, the more I wonder if God and neighbor are somehow One. ‘Loving God, Loving neighbor’—the same thing? For me, coming to recognize that God loves every neighbor is the ultimate appreciation!” May we grow in our love and appreciation of everyone in our neighborhood.
The Rev. Joel A. Esala, Circleville Presbyterian Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.