People not from around here might not understand how valuable the Pickaway County Fair is in our community life. From the youngest, smallest, 4-H Cloverbud, to the veteran farm family that just helps out any way they can, most of the community participates in some way.
For some the preparation for the next fair starts as soon as the last ride ends at the current fair, while others participate by coming to the fair and just enjoying themselves with food, rides, games, shows and buying fun souvenirs. The fair is also a good way to learn about our community, as many non-profit organizations set up booths or tables.
Animals are the heart of the fair. People love to come and look at the animals and watch the various shows and sales. There is always harness racing the first two days of the fair. Some of the racing horses live in barns at the fairgrounds year-round.
In raising the animals for the fair, the 4-H and FFA young folks do a lot of work. A lot of work. They learn about the animals amidst the work, and they learn about themselves as well. Character is built, strength is built, perseverance is acquired, maturity is grown. Going out to feed or break the ice on the water buckets when it is 10 below zero is an edifying experience. Later in life, they will remember throwing hay and mucking out stalls in 95-degree heat when they hit a tough situation.
In their clubs, the young folk will learn to lead, to follow, to cooperate and to care. They will be mentored by their teachers and advisors. Many will get to know their parents in a special way as they work with animals and on other projects together. There is something for every young person in 4-H because there are a multitude of projects besides animals, that are amazingly satisfying as well.
It takes a whole community to put on the fair and the whole community can then enjoy it. The young folks, their parents, their advisors, their teachers, the school boards that make sure FFA chapters are funded, The Ohio State University Pickaway County Extension Office, the officers and members of the Pickaway County Agricultural Society, the maintenance crew at the fairgrounds, the businesses that donate time and materials to the fairgrounds, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickaway County Commissioners, generous donors, generous sponsors, buyers at the livestock sales and the businesses, churches and others who host the club meetings year round, all contribute to the making of a fine fair.
Someday our fairgrounds will no longer be the “new fairgrounds”. It will become just “the” fairgrounds. Old timers will tell stories about huge dust clouds, a parking lot suitable for mud runs, leaky barn roofs and a river that ran through the sheep and goat barn. A fine fair is going on in these days. A fine fair in our new fairgrounds, in these days and for many years to come.
This column was written by Rev. Jeff Julien, pastor of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Washington Township and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church in Franklin County. Rev. Julien is also a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.