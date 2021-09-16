In the year 1990, two things happened to my mother. In November, my first husband died and he was her favorite son-in-law. Barely two weeks later, her kitty, Cleo, died.
At the time, my mother was almost 80. For years, (this was before cell phones…was there a time before cell phones?) she and I had written each other nearly every week. Suddenly, her letters took a dramatic downturn.
The letters were suddenly so depressed and sad. “Why am I still here?” “I have nothing to live for.” “Why doesn’t God just take me?” “I’m old and useless.” I think you get my drift!
I realized something had to change and soon. Well, after Toby, my first husband, died, I was having a problem with his kitty from the farm and my two kitties from the parsonage. His kitty, Trixie, disliked my two. So one day, I “cuffed and stuffed” Trixie into a cat carrier and took her to Toledo. My mother was not pleased. “I don’t want a cat, I don’t need a cat, take it home!”
“But mother, she is going to hurt one of mine if I take her back.”
Well, the cat, Trixie, got to stay in Toledo. Oh, did I mention that her full name was Trixie Naughty Tyke and we called her TNT for short?
Within a week, Mother’s letters took a dramatic up-turn. “Trixie and I watch TV together, she helps me dust, Trixie sits on my lap at the table, she sleeps cuddled in my arms.”
Well, that was a whole lot better!
There have been studies done that suggest that people who have pets live longer and healthier lives. Some residential facilities have added pets to the staff or encourage therapy animals to visit periodically. My observations weren’t very scientific, but my mother was a happier and healthier person after Trixie joined her household. Actually, she lived another 11 years.
“So, Susan, where are you going with this in a Values for Living article?” you may be asking yourself.
Downsizing to a smaller, one-story home is in my future. And some in my family have suggested that I get rid of all those cats. But then, I think about my mother and yes, the dreaded COVID. For over a year and a half, there has been no hugging, no kissing, no hand holding and no real connections.
But through that all, Sabrina has slept on my tummy, Whiskers has cuddled in my armpit, Rascal has wrapped himself about my head and purred in my ear. They may not be human, but they are warm and alive.
Also, all of them are over 10 years old and have never known anything but me, Robert and the forever home we made for them.
I am sure there are some reading this, if they got this far, that are put off by my words. But animal people know that I speak truth from the heart. Animals give so much to people’s lives and ask for so little: a full bowl of kibble, a walk, a belly rub and the chance to just be with you.
We surely are the recipients of the better half of that deal. Give your cat or dog or whatever a hug and a pat for me.
Written by the Rev. Susan A. Perkins, retired pastor from the United Methodist Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.