I have made mention, in conversation and articles past, that human nature tends to lend itself to a cyclical history. This “pandemic” that has us distanced in so many aspects of our lives has had its predecessors.
Our world has come through plagues, wars, recessions, financial crashes, weather phenomenon, technological scare and other such events threatening health, life, community and the like. This current trial has had untold affect and promises to have lasting effect. None this side of Heaven can tell us when or if life will return to our collective “normal.” Our God, who sees all that will be, has blessed us with an amazing tool for our survival. Our brains have the capacity, though seemingly seldom used, to learn from our past and to apply that learning so that we might face an uncertain future of adaptation and success.
The much-retorted phrase, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” I must say, scares me a bit because I see the truth of it every day. So very often when we face a trial in life, our focus, too quickly, locks onto the “woe is me,” “why is this happening to me,” “where is God?” syndrome.
When we are focused there, we cannot be utilizing the experience as an opportunity to learn and to grow. If, instead of the afore mentioned, we took the opportunity to focus on “what we have” and “how can we learn and therefore plan for any such future event,” then, when such a thing does come around, and it will, then we can face it in a position to help one another get through. With our collective tools, we might even figure ways to prevent such occurrences from growing into pandemic proportion.
Such a viewpoint, when adopted, may well have prevented the embarrassment one fellow must have experienced when he, reportedly, tried to return for refund the toilet paper he had hoarded at the beginning of this panic.
Certainly, each of us has experienced some change in our routine. There has been a myriad of differences that have either been thrust upon us or that have been self-applied in attempt to properly react to the need to look out for the health and safety of self and others. Some of these changes will be temporal and some may well be very long-lasting. Some may even become the “new normal.”
There is the high probability that some of the changes need to be adopted just because they make us the better image of ourselves. For example, because of the “Stay at Home” guidelines, families have been forced to find ways to better cohabitate. Can it be wrong for families to spend more time together and to engage in activities that strengthen the family bond?
Due to many of the food and other grocery shortages, we have been forced to maybe try new things. Is it a bad thing to expand your dietary habits? In our yet necessary, though less frequent, time out in the public together, we have witnessed persons taking extra steps to either keep oneself or the others with whom we meet safe. These steps will not always be necessary at the heightened levels, but the effort and purpose of the exercise will always be a good way to engage when in public.
I have heard wonderful stories of how our sequestered students have used their creativity and natural care for others to reach out safely to friends, family, and others, sharing messages of hope and love. This focused outreach will have such a greater impact if practiced when schedules begin to fill again. There will always be those in position to deeply appreciate such outreach. There will always be persons in your life who, for whatever reason, are beyond our warm embrace yet would be warmed by a virtual hug from a busy young person willing to take the necessary moment.
The learning curve centered around the ramped-up use of technology many have embraced may well teach us that some of our old practices need to be changed. One example might be the way we approach the schooling of our children. Now, I am and always have been a great proponent for public education.
I believe there are benefits to the social order that cannot be adequately replaced. However, we may have learned that forcing children into a classroom may be “old school” and that there is room to allow the occasional student to learn virtually where they benefit from the classroom teacher without the distractions that come with the forced social gathering. We may also have learned that the curriculum on the students’ schedules may not necessarily come from the same menu. For example, maybe a course in computer literacy could replace the standard English literature for some students instead of forcing the latter one down the “throat” of a student who will fight it to the bitter end, resulting in more disciplinary writing than reflective writing. There are too many examples and scenarios to discuss here so I hope and pray you get my drift.
I know that, as a result of being forced to offer more opportunity for online Bible study and worship, there are folks who now can and want to participate who might have otherwise been thwarted by schedules, distance and other circumstances.
This leads me to move toward blended opportunities even when the restrictions we now face are eased or lifted. For, just like schooling and shopping and general gathering, there are some practices, we have recently learned, that need to be adopted as our “new rest of our lives.”
Written and submitted by Robert Henry, Senior Minister of Living by Faith Ministries, Member of Pickaway County Ministerial Association.