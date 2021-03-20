Well, I think it is fairly safe to say the season of hibernation is behind us. Today, with the breaking of dawn, the season of spring has officially kicked off. Soon we will be endlessly cutting grass, pulling weeds and working on outside projects.
I’m certain those things don’t sound like much fun for many who are reading this, but they do signal a time of warmer weather and more sunshine. And who doesn’t enjoy warmer weather and more sunshine?
However, whether we know it or not, there is another downside to the end of this season of hibernation which, in some way, started last spring when the world basically shutdown. The other downside to the end of this season of hibernation is that we will soon find ourselves in the presence of more and more grumpy old bears.
You know, people who suck the joy out of a room the moment they appear because all they want to do is complain or focus on the negative. People who make it their life’s work to bring everyone else down. People whose face would literally crack if they smiled even once. Unfortunately, our world is filled with grumpy old bears. At the very least, it is filled with people who are in an apprenticeship to become a grumpy old bear.
Actually, with the end of this period of hibernation, there may be even more grumpy old bears than usual. Many of us haven’t truly interacted with other people on a regular basis for a long time. In the process, we may have picked up some grumpy old bear tendencies.
In fact, as we interact with more and more people, we may soon discover there is a grumpy old bear staring at us each morning in the mirror. Worse yet, we may finally realize we have been living with a grumpy old bear this past year but didn’t really see it because we didn’t interact with anyone else. We just got used the living with the grumpy old bear.
Of course, there are a couple of tools we have at our disposal to combat grumpy old bears, and one of them is kindness. Something the world needs more and more of each day. I don’t usually quote scripture, but feel the following words are worth sharing.
Micah 6:8 “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (NRSV)
These words, among other things, call us to love kindness. I hope we can all agree that this is a positive thought. Personally, I take this to mean that acts of kindness should be evident in our daily lives. These acts don’t need to be grand in scale. A kind word can go a long way in brightening someone’s day or fending off a grumpy old bear.
A card sent to someone just to say “hello friend” has the potential to keep others from becoming grumpy old bears. A wave of the hand or some form of recognizing those around us can make someone who hasn’t felt noticed or appreciated for a long time feel just that — noticed and appreciated.
Acts of kindness have the potential to soften the grumpy old bears we are sure to come across as we encounter more and more people. Acts of kindness have the potential to keep us from becoming grumpy old bears.
If the truth be told, there is one act of kindness I long to see and miss more than any other. Although, right now, it still remains hidden most of the time. However, as more and more people receive vaccinations for the virus, we will once again discover this small act of kindness hidden under a mask. It is the gift of a simple smile!
Grumpy old bears can’t stand smiles! A smile can change the world in powerful ways. It can brighten the darkest days. It can even warm the heart of grumpy old bears. And every small act of kindness we share reminds those around us that there are people who care. (Now I’m starting to sound like Dr. Seuss)
This year, I have focused on reminding people to think about ways in which they can be different. I believe showing kindness through our actions is one such way. Hopefully, those small acts of kindness will help soften the grumpy old bears we will most certainly encounter and keep us from becoming grumpy old bears ourselves.
#BeTheOneIn21 to Act Kindly!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association