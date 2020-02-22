There is a sign on my desk at work at Studio One which says, “You say Crazy Cat Lady like it’s a bad thing”. Some of you know that I live with eight cats and a husband and lately another couple and their cat and dog. The other wife calls us her second parents. As it turns out they have no car and so they help us around the house and we loan them a car when needed.
Funny things happen about the house. Their dog, Moon, will not climb stairs so she is stuck downstairs with us. Our cat Rascal was born on the back porch and his womb mate is their cat Beardsley. The cats are virtually identical. Rascal and Beardsley are tuxedo cats but Rascal has longer fur. At home Moon and Beardsley play together. But when Moon tries to initiate play with Rascal she gets a fist in the face for her troubles. I keep telling her, “Looks like your kitty, but not your kitty.”
When Moon first came here the cats fled for the upstairs; all but my tiny old geriatric girl, Sabrina. All eight and half pounds and 15 years of her told Moon who was boss in no uncertain terms. (Actually she did her best black Hollowe’en cat pose blocking the poor dog in corner. Moon did everything but wet herself.) All of the cats are fine with her now as she is obviously not going to eat them.
So the other evening we, the four humans and several of the fur babies, watched How to Train your Dragon. We all liked it so much I ordered up two and three from Netflix. Again a pile of cats and Moon joined us for an evening of laughter and love. Spoiler: Number three is a love story. While I was ordering the new films I saw a review on the site. It is too cute not to pass along. “I have watched all three of the How to Train your Dragon movies. They have not helped me a bit. My dragon is still mischievous and pees on the rug.”
All of this was to ask a question. Am I the only one who thinks that dragons are not extinct? When you watch these films you get the distinct impression that dragons are familial relatives of cats. Seriously, the way they move, the way their eyes are, what they eat and how they play…I think cats are just dragons in cat suits. And the fact that Toothless looks just like Sabrina and the Light Fury looks like our Bonnie is not wasted on me.
Real Musgrave (yes, that is his name) has a whole line of figurines he calls Pocket Dragons. My favorite is the little dragon zipping himself into a cat suit. Its title is “I’m a Kitty”.
This little gem is in my curio cabinet. It and the three dragon movies prove that living under my roof are nine dragons in disguise. And I am OK with that. Does that make me a “Crazy Dragon Lady”?
Susan A. Perkins, retired Pastor, Values for Living, Pickaway County Ministerial Association wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald.