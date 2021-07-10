“I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” — Stephen Covey
When I read the above quote from Stephen Covey, I immediately thought how this is so very applicable to our explanation of faith. Faith is absolutely a personal choice and cannot be left to upbringing or social influence. Personal choice, or the decisions you make, where you must reflect when determining the cause of the life you are living.
It matters not the situation in which you were born, the influences of your rearing or the attitudes and actions of those around you. Ultimately, your life is a product of the decisions you have made, complete with the consequences in result, and the decisions you will make from this day forward.
Yes, I understand the power of influence the world presses upon you on a regular basis and the constant struggle that this produces within and without. It seems that our society has developed a grand loss of understanding that individuals must be responsible for the decisions they make. In this, the law gets it right; you are guilty of breaking the law because you, alone, chose to participate in an illegal act.
Only in a very few incidences has a car malfunctioned to the point that the accelerator got stuck, causing the car to exceed the speed limit. Do yourself a great big favor and accept this fact and take responsibility for the decision to speed. Besides, if that truly did happen, a thorough examination of the vehicle would most probably reveal this truth, and you should be found not guilty.
A palliative care nurse once shared in an article that she made a study of the regrets shared with her by her patients who knew they were near end-of-life. She routinely asked her patients what their greatest regrets in life were. This nurse, Bronnie Ware, found and shared that there were five regrets that were repeated time and again.
The number one most shared regret was, “I wish I had not made decisions based on what other people think.” Why do you think this is? Could it be that in their search for meaning in life’s circumstances, they found they were responsible for the decisions they had made. And regret that they did not tend to make those decisions based on the knowledge they had accumulated in life, but rather feelings they were trying to create with or for someone else?
When we make decisions based on the ideals or desires of others instead of on what we know to be true and right, we often make decisions which achieve temporal satisfaction and not enduring, life-fulfilling pursuit. Many poor career choices have been made in this fashion, but often the consequence most directly resultant of this pattern for decision making is the failure to uphold your morals. This pattern for decision making compromises your inner being and often, a guilty conscience leads to physical breakdown.
A sound suggestion stems from a one-time fad that made its way through the cycles. WWJD, an acronym for “What would Jesus do” has a story in an of itself and I encourage everyone to research it, however, for the purpose of this article, the statement from which the acronym was founded should give us pause enough to make more sound decisions.
If, when faced with the nearly 70 decisions each day produces (numbers from a Columbia University study) we would take the time to ask ourselves in advance what Jesus might have done standing at the same crossroad, you should have time to realize that such decision should not be lightly made. Even if you do not know what Jesus would have done, though I highly encourage you to get to know the source so that you can have a much better idea, you would tend to not make your decisions in a rash manner; making ownership of those decisions much easier to claim responsibility.
With the rapid pace at which decisions are thrust upon us each day, I will be the first to confess that I sometimes fail to take the time to ask the question, and this sometimes comes back to “bite me”. I am satisfied that because of decisions I have made and the consequences that have stemmed from those decisions, I do have a fair understanding of what Jesus would do standing at the crossroad at which I find myself and make the major portion of my decisions considering that knowledge.
The result being that I am happy in the person I am and the life I live. I feel blessed daily and give thanks to GOD for this truth in my life, for without Him, I am nothing worth saving.
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.